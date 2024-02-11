Akeredolu Didn’t Anoint You, Group Tells Akinterinwa

A recent claim by the immediate past Finance Commissioner in Ondo State, Mr. Wale Akinterinwa, of be- ing anointed by the late former Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to become the next governor, has been described as a blatant lie. Puncturing Akinterinwa’s claim, the Lucky Aiyedatiwa Campaign Organisation Foot Soldiers (LACO-FS) on Friday averred that “Akinterinwa is still to recover from the shock of being shown the exit door, considering his lack-lustre performance “. In the statement issued by its Director of Information, Mr. Kayode Fasua, the LACO- FS contended that it is public knowledge in Ondo State that the late Akeredolu actually wanted Aiyedatiwa to succeed him, con- sidering the latter’s loyalty and diligence.

“It is public knowledge in Ondo State that everywhere Akeredolu went to in company with Aiyedatiwa, he was always raising up Aiyedatiwa’s hand as the man to take over as governor once he finished his second term. “Even commissioners and others who were in Akeredolu’s cabinet can testify to the fact that the late former Governor was always full 9f praises for Aiyedatiwa, \ his deputy, during which he would utter the foresee that ‘this is the next governor of Ondo State’,” the group recalled. Reacting too to another claim in which the ex-finance commissioner reportedly said Aiyedatiwa was brought into gov- ernment by Akeredolu’s wife, the group described the statement as “not only ridiculous but also hallucinatory”.

“These are indeed reckless statements borne out of bellicosity; to the effect that the dissolution of the state executive council naturally led to his sack as finance com- missioner. “To put the record straight, when Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu secured the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship ticket in 2016, a three-man panel headed by Mrs. Jumoke Anifowoshe-Ajasin, was set up to select a running mate for him, and at the end, Lucky Aiyedatiwa’s name came first on the merit list. “But for other considerations, Akeredolu dumped the list and picked Mr. Agboola Ajayi who eventually became deputy gov- ernor upon their victory.

“However, in 2020, when Akeredolu had issues with Ajayi, he solemnly went and picked the 2016 list which Aiyedatiwa topped, and that was how Aiyedatiwa became his running mate, and ultimately, deputy governor, ” the LACO-FS said. Meanwhile, the group, in reaction to a faux pas by the Vice-President’s Economic Adviser, Mr. Tope Fasua, who said on prime TV that Aiyedaiwa was owing six- month salary, urged government officials to always verify their information before making such public, asserting that Governor Aiyedatiwa is owing no public worker in Ondo State.