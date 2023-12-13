Akeredolu begins another medical leave today, hands over to deputy

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, is scheduled to begin his medical leave today as a follow-up to his medical treatment. It will be the fourth time he will be proceeding on medical leave since he assumed office in 2017.

In a statement yesterday, his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, said the Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, will assume the responsibilities of the governor in an acting capacity.

According to him, Akeredolu will prioritise his health and ensure full recovery before resuming his official duties.

The statement said: “A formal letter regarding the medical leave and a notice formally transferring power in line with the Nigerian Constitution will be transmitted to the House of Assembly.

“In the absence of Governor Akeredolu, Deputy Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, will assume the responsibilities of the governor in an acting capacity.”

It added: “As a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and a widely respected Nigerian, Akeredolu has consistently delegated power to his deputy during his annual vacations.

“This practice was observed on April 1, 2021, April 1, 2022, April 3, 2023, and July 10, 2023, when he embarked on previous vacations.”

The latest development was part of the resolutions reached with President Bola Tinubu at a meeting in Abuja on Tuesday to resolve the political clash between the governor and his deputy.

It was learnt that Aiyedatiwa will not tamper with the existing political and government structures.

There has been a crisis in the state over the continued absence of the governor who has been living in Ibadan since he returned to Nigeria from Germany where he received treatment for an undisclosed ailment. Akeredolu has been under intense pressure from the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and activists to resign or hand power to Aiyedatiwa in line with the constitution.

But the governor has had the backing of the House of Assembly to continue in office despite his health status. The Assembly attempted to sack Aiyedatiwa before President Bola Tinubu’s intervention.