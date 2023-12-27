Akeredolu: An Exceptional Leader With Significant Impacts – NANS

…says void left behind immense

Students across tertiary institutions in the country have joined other well-meaning voices in mourning the death of Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu (SAN), describing him as a great patriot and a real man of his people, who would never keep quiet and watch evil sell.

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), in a statement signed by its senate president, Akinteye Babatunde Afeez, also described the late Lawyer turned politician as an exceptional leader who made a significant impact during his time in office, adding that his dedication and commitment to his state will always be remembered.

While praying for the repose of his soul, Akinteye, in the statement noted that the void left by the deceased’s passing is immense, but expressed faith that the body would continue to draw inspiration from the legacies of the late governor.

“We are deeply saddened to hear about the loss of the energetic Governor of Ondo state, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu (SAN). It is a huge loss for Ondo State and the Nation at large.

“News of his departure, which came to us as a rude shock, is one we are still finding hard to digest, as we have just lost a great patriot and a real man of his people, who would never keep quiet and watch evil sell. We are very much aware it is the Lord’s doings and we are therefore expressing our sincerest condolences.

“Governor Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu was an exceptional leader who made a significant impact during his time in office. His dedication and commitment to his state will always be remembered. We admired his efforts in ensuring full security for citizens and residents of Ondo State amidst his several other achievements.

“The void left by the Governor’s passing is immense, but we believe that his legacy will continue to inspire us. Let us honour his memory by carrying forward the values he stood for and working towards a better future for our state.

“We pray that the lord shall repose his soul and that no evil shall come near everything he has left behind. Continue to rest in peace, dearest Leader and Amotekun General, till we meet to part no more” The statement ended.