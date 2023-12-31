Akeredolu, an Exceptional In-Law, Soldier of Democracy –Ohanaeze

The pan Igbo socio- cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has expressed grief over the recent passing of Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu. Ohanaeze, while commiserating with Ondo people, especially the late gover- nor’s immediate family, described him as an “Angel of history; a robust visionary, purveyor of morals, the jinx breaker, a legal luminary and the former President of the Nigerian Bar Association”.

The apex Igbo body said that the former governor was not only an exception- al in-law of the Igbo but he was also “our noble son by the reason of marriage to our adorable daughter, Her Excellency, Mrs Betty Any-anwu- Akeredolu.”

Ohanaeze, in a statement made available to journalists in Enugu at the weekend by the Publicity Secretary of the group, Dr. Alex Ogbonnia, said that it was noteworthy that the Ohanaeze Constitution confers Igbo citizenship on Igbo in-laws and their offspring.

“As long as the marriage with Betty lasted, Akeredolu displayed an unflinching fidelity, marital exemplariness and a profound commitment to the welfare of the Emeabiam community, Owerri-West, in Imo State. Such magnanimous relationship was extended to the Igbo community in Ondo State.” The statement revealed that the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, could not withhold his emotions on hearing the sad news of the demise of “one of our best.”