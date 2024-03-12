Akeredolu, Aiyedatiwa’s Supporters Clash Over Governor’s Endorsement

The supporters of late Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and his successor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa have clashed over the endorsement of leaders of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Owo and Ose Local Government Areas of Ondo State.

While supporters of Aiyedatiwa in Owo and Ose endorsed Governor Aiyedatiwa as the candidate of the APC for the April governorship primary, supporters of Akeredolu disowned the endorsement as a charade.

Some leaders comprising Local Government Chairmen, ward executives, and unit chairmen, converged on the Oba Olagbegi Olateru Civic Centre in Owo, to publicly endorse Aiyedatiwa as governor in the 2024 election.

Moving a motion for endorsement, the Owo local government APC chairman, Hon. Samuel Balogun, said the governor is the right candidate to take the state to the next level. Balogun was seconded by his Ose counterpart, Hon Ladi Tenabe after which the crowd unanimously endorsed the governor in a voice vote.

The State Deputy Governor, Dr. Olayide Adelami, said there are many reasons why the governor is the right choice for the people of the state and must be given the chance to continue the good work he has started.

However, the leaders of APC loyal to Akeredolu in the governments said they have not endorsed Governor Aiyedatiwa as governor beyond next year.

The leaders including Fatai Olushina and Elefola Solomon who were appointees of the State government during the immediate past administration of late Akeredolu said there was no time the decision to support Aiyedatiwa as governor beyond 2025 was taken by leaders from the two local governments.

The former appointees said the purported endorsement has become contentious considering the fact that the late Oluwarotimi Akeredolu was from the two contiguous communities.

They said “We are, therefore, constrained to quell the spreading of this disinformation and halt this falsehood from gaining further traction within the public domain. Succinctly we assert that the report claiming APC leaders in Owo and Ose have endorsed Aiyedatiwa is both egregiously fallacious and patently deceptive and misleading.

“The event that transpired in Owo was, in fact, a gathering of those loyal to Aiyedatiwa, convened at the Oba Olateru Olagbegi Civic Centre for a political meeting, as evidenced by the attendees.

“The assemblage included Deputy Governor Olayide Oyelami, former Chief of Staff Gbenga Ale, and Femi Idris, all of whom have since aligned with Governor Aiyedatiwa’s camp. Also, Hon. Olayemi Adeyemi, the coordinator for the Aiyedatiwa faction in Owo, was present.

“This group has previously opposed Aketi’s interest in the state. Chief Gbenga Ale was with Aiyedatiwa before our late Governor passed away. Similarly, Mr. Femi Idris’s defection to Aiyedatiwa’s faction was motivated by personal interest, including securing his wife the promotion to the Local Government and maintaining his position as the Chairman of the Local Government Service Commission.

“Should there ever be a genuine consensus to endorse a candidate within the Owo and Ose APC chapters, it would be championed by our renowned and steadfast leaders, whose political acumen is well recognized.

“Such a meeting would necessitate the presence of influential personalities like; Member representing Owo/Ose Federal Constituency, Hon. Timehin Adelegbe; Member of the House of Assembly representing Owo Constituency 1, Hon. Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi; Member representing Owo Constituency 2, Hon. Morenike Witherspoon; former Special Adviser to the late Governor on Union Matters and Special Duties, Mr. Dare Aragbaiye; former Commissioner for Infrastructure, Lands, and Housing under the late Akeredolu, Engr. Raimi Aminu; son of the late Governor, Babajide Akeredolu; Pastor Akin Olotu; former Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Mr. Oyato Aribo; member of the Federal Character Commission, Chief Olufemi Omosanya; Chairman of the defunct ANPP, Chief Yinusa Adeola; Chief Tola Awoh; among other stalwarts of the party.

“Footage retrieved from the event highlights the local government party chairman’s refusal to publicly endorse Aiyedatiwa, which led to an obvious awkward situation. This unfolding spectacle is as amusing as it is troubling. We remain vigilant of Aiyedatiwa’s escalating desperation and his campaign’s attempts to manufacture endorsements across the state.

“Our resolve is firm in Owo and Ose, and within the broader APC family, to not let misrepresentations prevail. The loyalists of the late Governor Akeredolu’s leadership in Owo and across the state stand united in their rejection of Aiyedatiwa’s tactics to secure the party’s nomination. It is well documented that Aiyedatiwa’s treatment of the late Governor was profoundly inhumane and deeply callous.

“We refuse to honour such betrayal and cruelty with our party’s endorsement. As we await guidance from our revered leader and father, President Bola Tinubu, we are committed to exposing the deceit and mendacity of Aiyedatiwa and his cohort of betrayers.”