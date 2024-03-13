Akeredolu, Aiyedatiwa’s Supporters Clash Over Governor’s Endorsement

Supporters of late Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and that of his successor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, have continued to clash over the endorsement of leaders of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Owo and Ose Local Government Areas of Ondo State.

While supporters of Aiyedatiwa in Owo and Ose endorsed Governor Aiyedatiwa as candidate of the APC for the April governorship primary, supporters of Akeredolu disowned the endorsement as a charade. Some leaders comprising local government chairmen, ward executives and unit chairmen, converged on the Oba Olagbegi Olateru Civic Centre in Owo, to publicly endorse Aiyedatiwa as governor in the 2024 election.

Moving a motion for endorsement, Owo Local Government APC Chairman, Hon. Samuel Balogun, said the governor is the right candidate to take the state to the next level. Balogun was seconded by his Ose counterpart, Hon Ladi Tenabe, after which the crowd unanimously endorsed the governor in a voice vote.

The Deputy Governor, Dr Olayide Adelami, said there are many reasons why the governor is the right choice for the people of the state and must be given the chance to continue the good work he has started. However, APC leaders loyal to Akeredolu in the government said they have not endorsed Governor Aiyedatiwa as governor beyond next year