Akeredolu, A Yoruba, Nigerian Hero Of Democracy – Adelabu

The Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, has extended his heartfelt condolences to the immediate family and the entire people of Ondo State over the passing of the Governor, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu who died at 67.

Chief Adelabu, in a condolence statement he signed expressed deep sorrow, emphasizing that Akeredolu’s demise is a profound loss not only to Ondo state but also to the broader Yoruba race and Nigeria.

The Minister described Governor Akeredolu as, “a distinguished legal practitioner and an active participant in politics who significantly contributed to the establishment and sustenance of democracy in Nigeria”.

Describing Akeredolu as a gallant Yoruba Omoluabi, Adelabu highlighted his pivotal role in both the legal and political realms, ensuring that democracy reaches and benefits ordinary citizens.

The Minister acknowledged Akeredolu’s dual commitment to the legal profession and practical governance, praising his efforts in providing relief and multiple democratic benefits during his two-term governorship from 2017 until his sudden demise.

Adelabu also commended Akeredolu’s dedication to protecting the Southwest’s territorial integrity from external threats and his role in the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as President of Nigeria.

Chief Adelabu prayed for the repose of the late governor’s soul and encouraged Akeredolu’s family, the people of Ondo State, and all Nigerians to find solace in the impactful life he lived.