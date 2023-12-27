Akeredolu A Straightforward Man – Oyinlola

A former Osun State Governor, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, has described the death of Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu as a big loss to Nigeria.

Prince Oyinlola in a condolence message he issued on Wednesday described Akeredolu as a man who was very transparent in his dealings with people and who was decisive in taking positions, without any ambiguity on public issues.

“The news of Aketi’s death was received by me with utter sadness. He was a very valuable compatriot who gave his very best to the service of, not just his Ondo State people, but more significantly the people of the Southwest and the nation in general.

“At the personal level, Aketi was more than a friend to me. Although we belonged to different political parties and tendencies, Akeredolu never, for once, allowed that fact to intrude into his friendly relationship with me. He evolved over the years to become a brother and a confidant on matters that concerned the Nigerian state.

“Aketi lived well as a Nigerian leader and patriot. There was no ambiguity in his ways. He never left anyone in doubt about where he stood when it was necessary to take a position.

“It is eternally to the credit of Aketi that as the chairman of the South West Governors’ Forum, he spoke out clearly as a leader against bandits in Yoruba forests. He took a position on the side of the people at a time when it was politically risky to speak out. Our people will be grateful to him forever for joining hands with his brother governors to establish the Western Nigeria Security Network (Amotekun) which decisively chased marauders out of the states of the zone.

“Our departed colleague and friend gave his best to Ondo State, to Yorubaland and Nigeria. His death has robbed us of a friend and brother; his transition has made our country poorer.

“While we mourn the departure of this great Nigerian, we pray God to grant his soul eternal rest and give the family, friends and associates he left behind the fortitude to bear this huge loss,” Oyinlola prayed.