‘Akeredeolu’s Govt Inherited 220Bn Debt Paid 128Bn’

Ekiti State Governor Biodun Oyebanji has appointed Sunday Komolafe as the new Head of Service (HoS). Komolafe, until his new appointment, was the Ministry of Works and Trans- portation’s Permanent Secretary. He takes over from Bamidele Agbede billed to retire from service today.

“Komolafe’s appointment as Head of Service takes effect from August 21,” a statement from Government House said. Meanwhile, Oyebanji commended Agbede for his meritorious service to the state, especially his demonstrated brilliance, resourcefulness, professionalism and exemplary leadership, which greatly helped in repositioning the State Civil Service for optimal service delivery.

The governor wished Agbede success in his future endeavour. debts, pensioners cumulative debt is N35 billion. “Even if we deploy the resources of the state we cannot offset this, then we decided to give N200 million to them yearly to sort the pensioners’ debt, how they handled it is also another ball game, I have my reservations about it, we also allocate N300 million for their palliative, we have paid all leave bonuses, except for Levels 09 to 15 in 2019, we had paid up to date even till 2023.

As of today, with all the work that has been done, I am not sure we are owing up to N10 billion as conceptual debt.” Igbasan explained further that the recently rolled out 30- year development plan was to enable the state to meet its needs by the year 2054 after a critical assessment of its assets, potential, and capabilities. On the state government’s plan to tackle the Ayetoro sea incursion, Igbasan said the sea incursion problem faced by Ayetoro residents has been a source of worry to Governor Akeredolu’s government.

According to him, “Ayetoro is a problematic and pathetic one for us as a state. If you look at the historical heritage of that place and its enterprises, it is not a place that should go into extinction.

“There are so many theories, because for me before I proffer a solution, I want to dig deep into the root of the problem so that I won’t be dealing with the symptoms. I told Mr Governor that before we can give solutions to the problem in Ayetoro, we need to know the cause.

There is no vacuum in nature. If you look at the proximity of Ondo State to Lagos and the volume of sand that was pulled from the sea to create a city where they drove the sea several miles away, there’s the possibility the sand was gotten from Ondo State.”