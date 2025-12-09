Akeem Abas Elected Oyo NUJ Chairman

Akeem Abas, a reporter with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) and son of the Acting Chairman of the Oyo State APC, has been elected Chairman of the Oyo State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

The election, held under tight security at the NUJ Press Centre in Ibadan on Tuesday, saw Abas win with 143 votes, defeating Adebayo Raji of Daily Independent, who scored 118 votes, and Sola Oladapo of Federal Information, who came third with 59 votes.

Oladapo, the outgoing Secretary under Comrade Ademola Babalola, fell short in his bid to succeed his principal.

Other positions were also closely contested. Atilola Abiodun of the State Information Chapel emerged Vice Chairman with 205 votes against Sam Nwanko of the Nigerian Tribune, who polled 112.

The Secretary position went to Temitayo Adu of FRCN, who secured 166 votes to edge out Adeniji Olamide of State Information, who scored 149; several votes were declared void.

For Treasurer, Moses Morenkeji won with 173 votes, ahead of Khalid Imran who had 140.