Akawor Resigns As Rivers PDP Chairman After His Appointment By Tinubu

Following his recent appointment by President Bola Tinubu, the Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, Desmond Akawor, has resigned from his position.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that President Tinubu appointed Akawor as the new Federal Commissioner representing Rivers State in the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation, and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

In the letter dated November 22, 2023, and addressed to the PDP acting National Chairman, Ambassador Umaru Damagun, Akawor said his resignation is connected to his appointment, noting that he has since handed over to his deputy, Aaron Chukwuemeka.

The letter read, “I have recently been nominated for a Federal appointment to the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation, and Fiscal Commission as the Federal Commissioner representing Rivers State.

” After consultation with my leaders and family, I have accepted this opportunity to serve our country, which I consider a national service.

“Consequently, I have resigned my position as the Rivers State party chairman of our great party- the PDP and immediately handed over all duties to the Deputy Party Chairman, Aaron Chukwuemeka, who has commenced an action in this stead.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to have steered the ship of our great party, the PDP at the state level from 2020 to 2023, and especially grateful for your support and the support of the national body during my

tenure.

“My family and I are extremely grateful to Mr. President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, for his consideration and for finding me worthy to serve in this capacity.

“I remain committed to the ideals of our party always and will continue to be available to provide, steer, and support for all party affairs whenever I am called upon.”

Tinubu had on Thursday, appointed, Akawor, to serve as a Federal Commissioner—representing Rivers State—of the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission, pending confirmation by the Senate.

Akawor was appointed “following the tragic demise of the immediate past RMAFC Federal Commissioner from Rivers State, Asondu Temple earlier this month,” a statement signed by the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, disclosed.

The statement was titled ‘President Tinubu approves appointment of RMAFC Federal Commissioner.’

Until his appointment, Akawor served as Nigeria’s Ambassador to South Korea; Minister of State of the Federal Capital Territory; Sole Administrator of the Greater Port Harcourt Development Authority; CEO, Niger Delta River Basin Development Authority, and Executive Director, Nigerian Ports Authority (Engineering & Technical Services).