Akanu Ibiam’s Portrait Missing On Heroes’ Wall In Int’l Airport – Igariwey

A member representing Afikpo and Edda federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Iduma Igariwey has decried the absence of the portrait of Late Dr Akanu Ibiam on the Heroes’ wall at the protocol lounge of Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, Enugu State.

Igariwey made the observation on Sunday when he was travelling to Abuja through the airport.

He noted that “although the airport was named after the sage, Akanu Ibiam, yet his picture was conspicuously absent from the framed pictures of other greats that adorned the walls of the protocol lounge”.

He described the omission as an anomaly and disturbing.

Igariwey said that he immediately drew the attention of the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Aviation, Rt. Hon. Nnoli Nnaji to the abnormality.

Hon. Nnaji, who coincidentally was at the airport, was said to have called the attention of the management of FAAN to urgently mount the portrait of Akanu Ibiam at the protocol lounge and the departure hall.

“I must most sincerely thank the Rt. Hon Nnoli Nnaji for his prompt response to my request, I hope that the management of FAAN will act as directed.

“Giving honour to those that deserve them is a virtue that speaks to fairness and justice. It is also a religious duty”, Hon Igariwey said.

Hon Iduma Igariwey represents Dr Akanu Ibiam’s constituency at the Federal House of Representatives. He was re-elected for a third term in the just concluded general election. ENDS