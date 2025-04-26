Akanu Ibiam Int’l Airport Resumes Flight Operations On Monday

Share

The Federal Government has announced that Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu, Enugu State, will resume flight operations on Monday, 28th April 2025, following the completion of emergency runway repairs.

The announcement was made in a press statement issued on Saturday by Obiageli Orah, Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

Part of the statement reads: “On April 18th, 2025, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) announced that due to a sudden and significant rupture in the asphalt surface at a critical section of the runway, the runway would be shut down for emergency repairs.

The work was scheduled to begin on April 22nd and conclude before reopening on May 6th, 2025. However, rehabilitation works on the runway have been completed ahead of schedule, and the runway is now cleared for landings and takeoffs by the engineers working with FAAN.”

FAAN expressed appreciation to all airport users and stakeholders for their understanding and cooperation during the period of closure.

The Authority also apologized for the inconvenience caused and assured the public that all measures were taken in the interest of safety.

Share