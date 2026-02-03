Akande, Sanwo -Olu, Others Hail Olumegbon Of Ajah For Commitment To Humanity

The first interim National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Governor of Osun State, Chief Bisi Akande, and other prominent personalities have commended the Olumegbon of Ajah, Oba Abdullateef Lawal, for his unwavering commitment to services and humanity, as the monarch marks his first anniversary on the throne.

Speaking at the anniversary, Akande, represented by Oba Ademola Kolawole, the Owajigbo of Ejigbo Orangun of Ila, described the traditional ruler’s one-year reign as impactful, people-oriented and anchored on peace, inclusiveness and development.

He explained that Olumegbon has demonstrated rare humility, wisdom and compassion in the discharge of his traditional responsibilities, adding that the monarch has continued to place the welfare of his people above personal interest.

According to him, within one year on the throne, Oba Lawal has shown uncommon dedication to service and humanity, and his reign has been characterised by peace, accessibility and genuine concern for the well-being of the people of Ajah.

” The monarch’s leadership style had strengthened unity among indigenes, promoted dialogue and enhanced the relevance of the traditional institution in a fast-changing society.

“I also want to laud the Olumegbon’s collaborative relationship with government and other stakeholders, and such synergy was crucial for grassroots development and social stability,” he said.

He urged the people of Ajah and Okun Ajah, both at home and in the diaspora, to continue to support the monarch’s vision for peace and sustainable development of the kingdom.

Akande prayed for continued wisdom, good health and divine guidance for the Olumegbon as he steers the affairs of Ajah in the years ahead.

Also, Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, in his goodwill message to mark the first anniversary of the coronation of Oba AbdulLateef Kolawole Lawal, said it gave him great pleasure to witness the monarch’s first year on the throne.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by Mr Bolaji Kayode-Robert, Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Rural Development, said Oba Lawal had already distinguished his reign through wisdom, unity and an unwavering commitment to peace, harmony and the overall advancement of the kingdom.

He explained that the noble qualities seen in the monarch had reflected the true essence of royal leadership.

According to him, Lagos State Government holds traditional institutions in the highest esteem and Obas are partners in governance and custodians of culture, tradition and communal values.

” I commend Oba Lawal for fostering cordial relations with the government, promoting peaceful coexistence and encouraging responsible citizenship among his people, and such a partnership will continue to yield positive dividends for development and stability within communities.

” As Lagos State continues its steady march toward greater prosperity, I emphasised that unity, peace and collective responsibility should be our priority collectively.

He urged the people of Ajah and Okun Ajah Kingdom to remain steadfast in their support for the monarch, uphold the values of harmony and mutual respect, and remain law-abiding at all times.

The governor also commended the council of chiefs, elders and the entire people of Ajah and Okun Ajah Kingdom for standing firmly with their monarch during the first year of his reign, describing their loyalty and cooperation as pillars of enduring progress.

He prayed that God Almighty would continue to endow Oba Lawal with sound health, divine wisdom and long life, and that his reign would remain peaceful and prosperous.

He further prayed that the Ajah and Okun Ajah Kingdom would continue to flourish.

Earlier, the Olumegbon of Ajah and Okun Ajah Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Oba AbdulLateef Kolawole Lawal, Akinwon IV, reaffirmed his commitment to deeper service, unity, and development of the Ajah kingdom.

Lawal praised Chief Akande for his love for traditional institutions and support for the entire people of the Ajah kingdom.

The king described the past 365 days as a period marked by honour, deep reflection and unwavering dedication to the welfare of his people.

“Exactly one year ago, I ascended the throne of my forefathers. It has been a journey filled with honour, moments of sober reflection and, above all, dedicated service.

“With a humble heart, I give gratitude first to Almighty God, then to our noble ancestors, and to every son and daughter of Ajah and Okun Ajah who have stood firmly by my side,” he said.

He attributed his emergence and sustenance on the throne to divine providence, stressing that kingship was ordained by God.

“Without God’s grace, strength and constant guidance, none of this would have been possible.

” I commend the king makers, high chiefs, elders and members of the palace council for the trust reposed in me which I described as a sacred responsibility.

“Your wise counsel and steadfast loyalty have been my pillar. What you offer is not merely support for one man, but a shared duty to uphold the dignity, relevance and moral authority of our cherished traditional institutions in a fast-changing world,” the monarch said.

He expressed appreciation to governments at all levels for their cooperation and respect for traditional institutions, noting that meaningful development could only be achieved through synergy between tradition and modern governance.

“ I want to say that true and lasting progress for our land can only come when tradition and modern administration walk hand in hand.

” I want to thank sons and daughters of Ajah, both at home and in the diaspora, for their prayers, encouragement, constructive advice and unwavering support, and I described the Ajah people as the kingdom’s greatest asset.

Reviewing his first year in office, the monarch said the period was devoted to laying strong foundations, consolidating existing gains, promoting harmony through dialogue and ensuring inclusive participation in governance.

He praised God for the privilege of leadership and pledged to intensify efforts towards unity, enduring peace and all-around development of Ajah and Okun Ajah Kingdom.

The anniversary celebration featured cultural displays, prayers and a large turnout of traditional rulers, government functionaries, and residents, underscoring the enduring role of the traditional institution as a unifying force in the community.