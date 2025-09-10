Akam’s The Honey Badgers Mirrors The Nation

Theatre lovers will recall the raw energy and critical acclaim that greeted Kingsley Oyong Akam’s ‘The Crippled Giant’ during its premiere at the University of Calabar’s Chinua Achebe Arts Theatre in 2019. Now reborn in print as ‘The Honey Badgers’, the play offers a fresh opportunity to examine the source of its power, confirming that its impact was built on formidable writing, not merely dynamic performance.

Although ‘The Honey Badgers’ was both staged (as ‘The Crippled Giant’) and published in 2019, a reflective review is far from belated. Critical works of this kind do not expire with the moment of performance; instead, they acquire new resonance over time.

The stage production and the printed text form two parts of the same artistic life, and revisiting the play in its published form allows us to examine its enduring significance beyond the immediacy of theatre. In this light, this review should be read not as a late response but as a continuation of the conversation the play began— one that remains urgent in Nigeria’s cultural and political landscape.

The shift in title—from the solemn and mythic to the tenacious and animalistic—provides the first clue to the play’s essence. ‘The Honey Badgers’ is a work of uncompromising grit, pulling no punches in its exploration of national collapse, corruption, and moral barrenness.

On the page, the reader can linger on the muscular, often poetic language of the dialogue and the evocative detail of the stage directions—moments that might have flashed by in performance. Akam’s great strength lies in character construction.

The protagonists—King Owan, the beleaguered ruler; Osang, the scorned returnee; and the powerful triumvirate of Chief Priest Okakagugu, Chief Etta, and Chief Ojong—are revealed in all their contradictions. Their conflicts feel both inevitable and painfully human.

Quiet exchanges brim with subtext, while confrontations explode with the urgency of a nation on the brink. The play’s central metaphor is deceptively simple yet devastatingly effective. The sacred “pot of honey” desecrated in the forest of procreation symbolizes the nation’s commonwealth.

The “badgers” are leaders and citizens alike who raid this honey for selfish gain, leaving the community barren. As the wise Griot declares at the opening: “There is a reward for every action we take in life… You reap what you sow.” Structurally, ‘The Honey Badgers’ unfolds with classical tragic momentum.

King Owan struggles with the crisis of barrenness afflicting the Boki Kingdom, only to discover that the true culprits are his own chiefs. Their chilling confession—that they have been “licking the honey and replacing it with filthy water”—lays bare a system where corruption is not an aberration but a way of life.

This revelation drives the cleansing rituals of Eshua and Ekpa, the spiritual and moral heart of the drama. Akam’s stage directions vividly render these scenes: men chanting incantations for peace (Okun), women dancing naked in acts of defiance and purification, and divine justice striking a guilty chief in the midst of ceremony.

The rains that follow, along with the queen’s restored fertility, are not cheap resolutions but hardearned metaphors for national renewal—possible only through truth, sacrifice, and cleansing. The allegory draws natural comparisons to Chinua Achebe’s ‘The Trouble with Nigeria’. Yet Akam diverges by insisting that blame belongs not only to leaders but also to the complicity of the people. Corruption, he argues, is a collective sin demanding collective atonement.

For readers and audiences alike, ‘The Honey Badgers’ is an urgent experience. Its dialogue blends proverbial wisdom with contemporary frustrations; its themes are at once timeless and pressing. As Professor Edde Iji has observed, the play captures “the dire need for cleansing that pervades the Nigerian panorama of impurities and corruption.”

Ultimately, Akam’s drama is more than literature—it is a mirror. It compels us to ask: Who are the honey badgers among us? And what price are we willing to pay for the honey we crave? With this publication, Kingsley Oyong Akam cements his place as a significant voice in Nigerian theatre, crafting a work that demands to be read, staged, and debated far beyond its original performance.

Kingsley Oyong Akam’s ‘The Honey Badgers’, published by the University of Calabar Printing Press, is a blistering, brilliantly crafted play that loses none of its sting on the page.