Akagburuonye Donates Ultra-Modern NSCDC Facility In Imo

A businessman and philanthropist, Chief Barrister Success Obioma Akagburuonye, has donated a state-of-the-art Area Command Office to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Ogbor-Uvuru, Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State.

The newly commissioned security complex, strategically located to bolster intelligence operations and rapid response capacity in the Mbaise axis, was officially inaugurated by the NSCDC Commandant General, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, marking a major milestone in efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s internal security framework.

Represented by the Assistant Commandant General in charge of Zone 13, Mr Nnamdi Nwanukwu, Dr Audi hailed the facility as a “monumental contribution to the Federal Government’s renewed hope agenda” aimed at fortifying national security architecture—particularly in regions grappling with youth restiveness, banditry, and economic disruption.

“This facility will serve as a vital operational base to coordinate security efforts, foster inter-agency collaboration, and restore peace and economic activity in Imo and neighbouring states,” Audi said.

Dr Audi commended Chief Akagburuonye for his patriotism and personal sacrifice, describing him as “a true patriot who understands that national security is a shared responsibility.” He also lauded Governor Hope Uzodimma for his consistent support of security agencies in the state through the provision of logistics and other resources.

“We thank the donor for this noble gesture. Security is everyone’s business—the government cannot do it alone,” he stressed, urging other wealthy Nigerians and corporate bodies to emulate the example set by Akagburuonye.

In his remarks, Imo State Commandant of the NSCDC, Basil Igwebueze, reinforced the call for greater collaboration between citizens and security agencies, noting that collective responsibility remains the key to sustainable peace.

“For security of lives and property to be effective, everyone must be involved,” he said. “Those with the means, like Chief Akagburuonye, should assist the government in providing logistics and infrastructure for optimal results.”

He also appealed for improved intelligence sharing between residents and security operatives to help the Corps respond more proactively to threats.