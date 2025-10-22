Akada Children’s Book Festival To Hold Oct. 25 In Lagos

Ever wondered why books are said to be windows to the world? Because through stories, children discover imagination, knowledge, culture, and possibility. In a society where reading is the foundation for education and empowerment, literacy becomes as essential to life as food and water.

Without it, dreams are stunted, and voices are silenced. With it, a child can grow wings, travel through time, and even begin to shape the future. This belief has been at the heart of the Akada Children’s Book Festival (ACBF) since its debut in 2019.

The festival is poised to make the grand return of its highly anticipated seventh edition on Saturday, October 25, 2025, at the UPBEAT Recreation Center in Lekki, Lagos.

A festival of adventure and imagination, the theme for this year, “Book An Adventure,” highlights the power of books to transport children into realms of imagination, history, culture, and self-discovery, while fostering creativity, curiosity, and lifelong learning.

The 2025 edition boasts an exhilarating line-up of activities designed to inspire and entertain children, parents, and educators alike, including: Author meet and greet; Author-led book readings; Book Chats; Story Time; Book Exhibition; Workshops for parents; Mini workshops for children; STEM tent Sensory play area; Face painting; Chess tournament; Sip n Paint; Writing Competition.

Also, the highlights include Prizes and Book Giveaways, Drama and Music. Adding to the excitement, the 2025 edition will showcase more than 20 original children’s titles.

The festival will also showcase over 20 original children’s books by Nigerian authors, including ‘The Invincible Will’ by Amadi Njoku, ‘Bisola and the Colourful Jars’ by Lola Odeyale Ayo-Fashida, ‘The Magical Market of Maraba’ by Solape Azazi, and ‘The Water School’ by Ogbu Eme.

“Each book adds a unique voice to the tapestry of African storytelling, giving children the joy of seeing themselves in the stories they read,” the organisers stated.

Beyond the books, families can look forward to impactful sessions for parents and educators, where practical strategies for cultivating a love of reading, fostering creativity, and empowering the next generation of African storytellers will be shared.