Aka Ikenga Bids Farewell To Its Former President, Asoluka

Igbo think tank, Aka Ikenga, has paid glowing tribute to its former President, Dr. Chris Asoluka, whose final interment ceremonies are set to begin in Owerri on Wednesday, July 23, 2025.

In a statement by its Director of Communications, Collins Steve Ugwu, the current President of the group, Agbalanze Chike Madueke, described Dr. Asoluka as a man whose life was filled with purpose, intellect, and impactful service.

“There will be a fitting goodbye to a life of detailed impacts and solid intellectual resonance,” Madueke said. “Chris’s eternal ascension still feels unreal because his presence lives on in so many ways and in so many people.”

He noted that Dr. Asoluka was more than just a leader within Aka Ikenga, he was a symbol of grit, vision, and enduring legacy.

“People like Chris don’t just depart and disappear, not in the least in Aka Ikenga, where he was a ladder for history, stamina, and revelation,” he said. “The life and times of Dr. Chris Asoluka, Okwuroha Ndigbo, were a compact of brilliance and a compass for transformation through leadership, trust, and integrity.”

Madueke described Dr. Asoluka’s life as one devoted to nurturing progress and growth in every space he occupied, saying he “planted seeds that became trees and tended grasses that became oaks in a restless seven decades of industry, capacity, and captivation.”

He added that Asoluka, who was his university mate from their days at the University of Ibadan, deserved to be celebrated, not mourned.

“Chris unlocked destinies through public service, fulfilled expectations in his family, and spread compassion in every community he touched. Our gratitude to his Maker is loud, for the amazing pearls he nurtured as children, now in the care of his greatest love, Nneka Chris Asoluka.”

“Though we lost Chris, we gained ample Chris in Somachi, Jamachi, and Lemachi, replicas of their father who are already becoming inspiring barrier breakers,” he said.

Aka Ikenga concluded its tribute by wishing Dr. Asoluka eternal rest and praying for strength, grace, and fortitude for his family.