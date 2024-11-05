Ajuwa Old Students Inaugurate Lagos Chapter, Pledge To Restore School’s Glory

Share

It was an excitement moment and what could be described as great re-union for old students of Ajuwa Grammar School, Okeagbe-Akoko in Akoko North-West Local Government Area of Ondo State, as they gathered at Osborne Road, Ikoyi, Lagos to inaugurate the Lagos chapter of the school’s old students’ association.

The parent body, Ajuwa Grammar School Old Students’ Association (AOSA), inaugurated several years ago by the late Principal of the school, Chief Guy Gargiulo, an Italian-Briton (fondly called GG by the students), who died four years ago and buried on the school compound, has in recent times embarked on massive mobilization and membership drive of the old students at home and in the diaspora.

Some of the members of the Lagos chapter, are HRM Oba Adedeji Awojulu, the Oludo of Ido, Okeagbe-Akoko; Chief Gabriel Akpomudje; Mr Tunji Akeju; Prof Zaccheaus Oni Omogbadegun; Rev. Isaac Agoye; Chief Tuyi Ehindero; Hon. Gbenga Omotoso, Lagos State Commissioner for Information & Strategy; High Chief Gaskin Opasho; Dr Florence Justus-Oni; Kelly Aliu; Mr Ayo Ogundeji; Prof Niyi Adewunmi; Chief Biodun Ajayi; Mr Solomon Olajide; Mr Femi Ojoboorun; Adewunmi Ezekiel; Mrs Sade Ojoboorun; and Mrs Febisola Salami.

Welcoming the old students of the 64-year-old school to the inauguration ceremony, the host, Otunba Solomon Oladunni, the former Vice Chairman of Mobil Oil Producing, and the Asiwaju of Okeagbe-Akoko, stated that the event marked a significant milestone in the history of the association and the school, in particular.

In his keynote address, Otunba Oladunni said: “Today marks a significant milestone in the history of Ajuwa Grammar School Old Students’ Association (AOSA) as we gather to inaugurate the Lagos chapter of the old students’ association.

And, it is with deep gratitude that I acknowledged a few esteemed elders, who are present at this august occasion. “My dear fellow Ajuvians, as we discussed the formation of the Lagos chapter today, a few thoughts came to mind.

First, we have yet to undertake a landmark project to immortalise our indefatigable and great teacher, principal, father, and mentor, Chief GG.

I recall that during his burial ceremony, we raised funds to begin a hall project in his memory. “Unfortunately, that project never materialised. I strongly believe it is time for us to revisit and bring this project to life.

Secondly, GG’s House, which was generously willed to the old students, is in a state of disrepair, having been vandalised by gangsters due to the lack of security. And, indeed, as far as I know, no one currently resides there (GG’s House). This situation needs to be addressed.”

He, however, explained that some of the salient issues to be addressed, include, but not limited to, the school’s academic standards and staffing, particularly the challenge of shortage of teachers facing out great alma mater, which all require urgent attention, even as he stressed the need to consider initiating or forming a small committee to collaborate with the school authorities, Parent Teachers Association (PTA), and the state government to address these salient issues.

“Fourthly, what has become of our extra-curricular activities, such as the cross-country race, football, and agriculture programmes? These are important areas that deserve our reflection and action.

There are many other areas I may not have mentioned, which we can address in future meetings and interactions, but we all agree that Ajuwa Grammar School must reclaim its lost glory, bounce back, and move forward,” Oladunni stated.

Therefore, he appealed to every member as the Lagos chapter was inaugurated to take on a leadership role within AOSA, with a view to focusing more on the issues affecting both the school and the association.

