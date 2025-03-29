Ajuri Ngelale Celebrates Tinubu At 73

Share

The former Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, has joined other renowned individuals to celebrate his former principal, President Bola Tinubu, on his 73rd birthday anniversary.

Ngelale, in his congratulatory message made available to New Telegraph on Saturday, March 29, described President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as his father.

Celebrating the Nigerian leader, Ngelale praised Tinubu as “The last man standing”—a leader who stands by his people even in the toughest times.

In his tribute titled “My Father, My President, Happy Birthday”, Ngelale reflected on his time working with Tinubu, calling him his greatest mentor and a leader who remains unwavering in the face of challenges.

“On my first day serving in the present government, I only knew H.E. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as my President. My Boss. The leader of our great nation, Nigeria.

“I had not had the privilege of being around him, except on two brief occasions before that day, despite a very active campaign effort on his behalf. I could not have known then that I would find in him my most profound mentor and nothing less than a father in the truest sense of the word.”

Ngelale went on to highlight Tinubu’s resilience, describing him as a man who has triumphed over challenges, defied opposition, and led Nigeria with strength and vision.

“For those who have the rare privilege of knowing him, he is the last man standing in your corner when all odds are stacked against you, rooting you on and guiding you to success.”

The former presidential spokesman also shared some of the lessons he learned from Tinubu, including patience, strategic restraint, and the power of mentorship.

“Daddy taught me that appropriate patience and strategic restraint will defeat hard power. Daddy taught me that consistent persuasion born out of sincere conviction will break the coercive grip of those who beguile and bully others into submission.”

Concluding his tribute, Ngelale wished the President strength, wisdom, and good health as he continues to lead Nigeria.

“On this special day, I turn to my Father: Daddy, I thank you for making the selfless and deliberate choice to use your life’s candlelight to kindle the candle flames of those who will illuminate this dark world for generations to come.

“May God Almighty strengthen you with divine wisdom, peace, health, and all that is required of you to deliver the country of our dreams. Happy Birthday.”

President Tinubu’s 73rd birthday is being marked across the country with goodwill messages from political allies, dignitaries, and citizens reflecting on his leadership and contributions to Nigeria’s progress.

