Ajunwa, Inter Lagos Clash In Multi-Sport Pre-Season Tourney Final

Finalists have emerged in the 2025 edition of the Multi Sport international preseason football tournament, with Ajunwa FC and Inter Lagos facing off on Friday, October 31, at the Legacy Pitch, National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

To qualify for the final, Ajunwa topped the group of five with seven points, the same as Inter, with both teams winning two games while drawing one with one loss to finish first and second, with Ajunwa having a better goals-for.

Speaking with our correspondent, the CEO of Multi Sport Int’l, John Tata, said the tournament, which kicked off on October 13, started with five teams, with all of them playing a round robin tournament to get the two finalists. “It was a tournament of five teams and they all played against each other to be able to get the two that will play in the final,” he said.