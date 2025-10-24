New Telegraph

October 24, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
October 24, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Ajunwa, Inter Lagos…

Ajunwa, Inter Lagos Clash In Multi-Sport Pre-Season Tourney Final

Finalists have emerged in the 2025 edition of the Multi Sport international preseason football tournament, with Ajunwa FC and Inter Lagos facing off on Friday, October 31, at the Legacy Pitch, National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

To qualify for the final, Ajunwa topped the group of five with seven points, the same as Inter, with both teams winning two games while drawing one with one loss to finish first and second, with Ajunwa having a better goals-for.

Speaking with our correspondent, the CEO of Multi Sport Int’l, John Tata, said the tournament, which kicked off on October 13, started with five teams, with all of them playing a round robin tournament to get the two finalists. “It was a tournament of five teams and they all played against each other to be able to get the two that will play in the final,” he said.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

FBI: NBA Stars, Mafia Among More Than 30 Arrested In Illegal Gambling Crackdown
Read Next

WAFCON Qualifiers: Falcons Bid To Batter Benin With Goals