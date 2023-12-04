Ajulo: Ondo Officials Signing Documents In Akeredolu’s Name

Kayode Ajulo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) has alleged that top officials of the Ondo State government are the ones signing documents on behalf of the ailing Governor, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu.

Speaking on Arise Television’s Morning Show programme on Monday, December 4, Ajulo said the Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, cannot take over from the governor since power has not been transferred to him constitutionally, making way for the hijack of state governance by the cabals.

Speaking on the programme, Ajulo, Principal Partner of Kayode Ajulo & Co. Castle of Law said, “I have it on good authority as a lawyer. Some of the commissioners, about five of them, sent memos to the governor, and they all returned with approval.”

READ ALSO:

“Going through the approval compared to what the governor had approved when he was hail and hearty, there are notable disparities in them.

“The Police and Administration of Justice Act has made it clear that there can be private investigators who have been contacted because of the issue, and their results are so damning. In fact, EFCC needs to visit Ondo State to ask some questions.

“The purported signature is not from the governor. It is so apparent,” he added.

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has urged the State House of Assembly to halt any move to sack the deputy governor on grounds that he trashes his ambition to be declared the acting governor of the state.