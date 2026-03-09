Ajulo: NBA’s Push For National Policy On Mentorship In Lawyers’ Interest

Dr. Olukayode Ajulo (SAN) is the inaugural Chairman of the Mentorship Committee of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), as well as the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Ondo State. In this interview with BABATOPE OKEOWO, he speaks on the need for lawyers to embrace mentorship as a way of achieving excellence in legal practice

In an era when the pursuit of knowledge often reduces to tangible achievements and accolades, how do you distinguish between mere erudition and the deeper virtue of wisdom that fosters a life of genuine professional and moral significance in the legal field?

Erudition, as recognized by the ancients, is the accumulation of facts and doctrines; a valuable yet static asset. Wisdom, or phronesis in Aristotelian terms, embodies the living art of application: the ability to discern good in context, to act justly amid uncertainty, and to navigate the complexities of human interactions with prudence and foresight. In our profession, erudition may earn you a First-Class degree and admiration in academic circles.

Still, it is only wisdom that enables one to grasp not just the letter of the law, but the essence of the client, the mood of the judge, and the often unspoken demands of justice itself. The misfortune of many brilliant minds lies in confusing the map with the journey.

They may master the knowledge outlined in textbooks, but stumble when the path turns into the unpredictable terrain of human conflicts, economic pressures, and ethical dilemmas. Wisdom is neither an innate quality nor one acquired in isolation; it ignites through interactions with those who have walked the path before us.

This underscores the timeless need for mentorship; not merely as instruction, but as the transmission of a vital flame from one knowledgeable soul to another in formation. Without this sacred companionship, even the brightest intellect risks becoming a brilliant yet barren flame. This distinction lies at the core of what we will explore: why some individuals who attain academic accolades may falter, while others with more modest accomplishments rise to exemplify the true essence of our calling.

Why do certain individuals adorned with First-Class degrees from Law School remain in the shadows, while others with less distinguished academic backgrounds reach remarkable heights of influence and virtue? What do you attribute this divergence to?

Your observation resonates deeply throughout human endeavor. The rigors of Law School assess one’s mastery of doctrine, analytical skills, and intellectual resilience—qualities that are essential yet insufficient for the soul’s full flourishing in our esteemed vocation. The practice of law is not Ajulo: NBA’s push for national policy on mentorship in lawyers’ interest merely theoretical; it is relational, reputational and intrinsically commercial.

A meticulously crafted contract or a recitation of legal principles means little without the underlying trust, the art of knowing when to persist and when to compromise, and the nuanced understanding of judicial temperament and client aspirations. Those who, despite First-Class accolades, find themselves hindered often lack practical wisdom—phronesis— that experience imparts.

Conversely, individuals with humble academic records who ascend to Senior Advocate of Nigeria or establish successful practices have typically benefited from deliberate ‘paideia’, the guided sharing of lived knowledge. Herein lies the eternal bridge, mentorship, the structured sharing of experiential wisdom that no classroom can truly replicate. As the ancients understood, knowledge can be taught, but wisdom is fostered through fellowship with those who have cultivated it.

You have referred to this as the ‘First-Class Trap’, Could you elaborate on how academic excellence can sometimes hinder rather than help one’s career?

Indeed, the trap lies in the alluring illusion that excellence in exams guarantees success in practice. Many graduates with First-Class honors enter the professional arena believing that credentials alone will attract clients, as if intrinsic value inevitably follows academic achievement.

However, when faced with real-world challenges, economic fluctuations, adversarial conflicts and ethical dilemmas, they discover the absence of an unspoken curriculum: securing initial retainers without familial connections, building a firm culture that nurtures talent, rebounding from unfavorable judgements, or transforming seemingly inconsequential engagements into significant opportunities.

Mentorship mitigates this imbalance. It accelerates the acquisition of insights that unassisted talent often lacks. The gap is not one of inherent ability but of meaningful engagement with seasoned judgment; a principle Aristotle emphasized in cultivating ‘phronesis’ through fellowship with the virtuous.

From your experiences, how has mentorship transformed your own journey?

I am a living testament to its profound impact. During my undergraduate years at the University of Jos, I engaged in “shadow mentorship”—observing the forensic skills of Chief Frederick Rotimi Alade Williams, SAN, attending court as a quiet observer, and immersing myself in his jurisprudence.

The rise of Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, to silk while I was still an undergraduate ignited ambition among many in our faculty; we celebrated his achievements even without having met him. Figures like Chief GOK Ajayi, SAN, Chief Gani Fawehinmi, SAN, Kanmi IsholaOsobu, Chief Afe Babalola, SAN, Olisa Agbakoba, SAN, and Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN, became inspirational ideals through thoughtful observation, rendering direct encounters unnecessary.

A pivotal conversation with Chief Williams at the Supreme Court, while I served as State Counsel, recalibrated my entire path. By standing upon the shoulders of these giants, I gained a broader perspective. The enduring truth is that privilege of birth is not a necessity; diligent observation and committed engagement are sufficient to channel this timeless force.

How does the NBA Mentorship Committee institutionalize and make this guidance universally accessible, beyond chance encounters?

The Committee aims to fill this very gap. Its mission is clear, while the Law School provides qualified practitioners, mentorship cultivates leaders and sustains enduring achievements within this noble profession.

We decentralize project to unleash real mentorship across various branches to ensure equitable access; a national summit on mentorship is on the horizon, proposing a national policy on mentorship.

We are organizing capacity building workshops for newly called lawyers and seek international collaboration, including exchanges with counterparts in Canada. We connect aspirants with experienced mentors, promote the “shadow mentor technique”— whereby one who observes seven mentors with diligence becomes the eighth—and showcase living exemplars, allowing theory to manifest in practice.

What advice would you offer to new lawyers, who, despite their academic success, feel unfulfilled, and to senior practitioners in the Bar?

To the new lawyers; abandon passive expectation. Seek mentorship with active enthusiasm; engage with potential leaders of the profession, participate in branch discussions, get involved with NBA sections, and ask incisive questions.

The profession is eager to uplift those who reach out. To senior colleagues; fulfill the sacred responsibility that comes with your accomplishments. Your legacy remains unfinished until it serves as a foundation for others. Offer guidance generously; true legacy endures beyond individual achievements.

How do you envision the role of the Committee in shaping the future of the Nigerian Bar?

This endeavor transcends mere administration, it is a deliberate effort to ensure that no extraordinary intellect languishes due to lack of guidance, nor any promising vocation falter without direction.

Regardless of academic standing, authentic growth in our profession begins with embracing mentorship and, over time, giving it back. The Bar aspires to cultivate principled, successful, and transformative leaders from its emerging members. Mentorship is the enduring framework for achieving that vision. We call upon all to engage in this journey.