Ajulo Faults Ojudu’s Corruption Allegation Against Judiciary

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Dr Kayode Ajulo, has faulted Sen. Babafemi Ojudu over his allegations that Nigeria’s justice is for sale.

In a statement on Thursday entitled: “Is Justice Truly for Sale in Nigeria? A Necessary Balance to Senator Ojudu’s “How They Buy the Judges & Break the Country,” Ajulo described Ojudu’s allegation as unfair to the nation’s judicial system.

He said: “If Ojudu’s narrative is left unchallenged, it may become an unfair yardstick and statistics for judging the integrity of the Nigerian judiciary and the many noble men and women who serve within it.

“We must also acknowledge Ojudu’s courage in bringing his concerns into the open. His voice has shaped public debate for decades. It is also in this same spirit of open engagement that I offer this necessary balance.

“The senator shared a troubling experience, one any reasonable person would find unsettling. I acknowledge his right to tell his story. However, a single negative encounter should never define an entire institution.”