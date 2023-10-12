Ajulo, Falana’s wife 56 Others Bag SAN’s Rank

…LPPC dismisses petitions against 4 applicants

…fixes swearing-in for November 27

An Abuja-based lawyer and rights activist, Kayode Ajulo, wife of a Lagos-based lawyer and rights activist Femi Falana SAN, Funmi and 56 other lawyers on Thursday bagged the prestigious rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

This was in a statement issued by the Legal Practitioners Privileges Committee in Abuja.

The statement signed by the committee’s secretary and Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court, Hajo Saki Bello reads in part “The Legal Practitioners Privileges Committee under the Chairmanship of His Lordship, the Hon. Chief Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, GCON at its 159th session held today 12th October, 2023, has approved the Legal Practitioners to the Inner Bar.

“The rank of a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) is awarded as a mark of excellence to members of the legal profession who have distinguished themselves as advocates and academics.

“The meeting further considered four different petitions written against some of the Applicants and determined that each petition lacked merit and thus dismissed.

“The swearing-in ceremony of the 58 successful Applicants is scheduled to take place on Monday the 27th day of November 2023”.

The new silks are Felix Ota Offia, Lawrence Bankole Falade, Kingsley Osabuohen Obamogie, Folashade Abosede Alli, Abiola Isiaq Oyebanji, Olakunle Agbebi, Daniel Uruakpa and Osekola Godwin Osuigwe.

Also on the list are Babatunde Adeoye, Babaseyi Sigismund Joseph, Kehinde Olufemi Aina, Ngozi Chido Olehi, Aaron Chileokwu Okoroma, Ibrahim Dalhatu Angulu, Olayiwola Emmanuel Afolabi, Sule Shuaibu, Abiodun Olanrewaju Olaleru , Alfred Olufemi Atteh, Bamidele Olawoye Ibironke , Oluwaseyilayo Akinkunmi Ojo, Funmi Falana, Felix Tamaraudenkemefa Okotie and Seun Oluwagbenga Ajayi.

Others are Friday Ramses Onoja, Agada John Elachi, Paul Kasimanwuna Maduemene, Rafiu Oyeyemi Balogun, Oluwole Aladedoye, Paulyn Osobuase Abhulimen, Jonathan Gunu Taidi, Tochukwu Jude Onyiuke, Olukayode Abraham Ajulo and Christopher Adapar Umar.

Also on the list are Chibueze Ogechi Ogbonna , Yemi Adesina, Omoyemi Lateef Akangbe, Olumide Akinwale Olujinmi, Musa Adamu Aliyu, Fidelis Chukwunonye Mbadugha , Onyemaechi Chukwudiadiukwu, Ikechukwu Philip Onuoma, Yakubu Philemon , Johnny Ungwugwaye Again, Aliyu Lenu Ibrahim, Isaiah Bozimo, Prisc Ozoilesike , Yahaya Dan Asabe Dangana, Adedayo Samuel Adedeji, Adeola Oluwaseun Adedipe , Chikaosolu Ojukwu, Musa Ahmed Attah , Ayotunde Foluso Ogunleye and Olayemi Badewole .

The only successful academic on the list is Prof. Babatunde Adetunji Oni.