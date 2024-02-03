Ajulo, 3 Former Commissioners Make Aiyedatiwa’s Cabinet List

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mr. Kayode Ajulo, and three former commissioners have been nominated as commissioners by Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State. The nomination of Ajulo and three others was coming barely 24 hours after Governor Aiyedatiwa inaugurated Dr. Oluyide Adelami as his Deputy following the death of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

Aside from Ajulo, others nominated as commissioners in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to Aiyedatiwa, Prince Ebenezer Adeniyan included Engr. Razaq Obe, Pastor Emmanuel Igbasan, Mr. Akinwumi Sowore, Mrs. Omowumi Isaac, and Mr. Oseni Oyeniyi. Sowore and Obe were the former commissioners who did not sign a vote of confidence by members of the defunct State Executive Council passed on late Governor Akeredolu.

It was Obe, a former Commissioner for Energy, who raised the allegation of forgery of the signature of Akeredolu when the late governor was in sick bed. Adeniyan said Aiyedatiwa has forwarded to the State House of Assembly for screening and confirmation the names of six Commissioner-nominees.

The governor has also nominated Olugbenga Omole, Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Mrs. Olamide Falana, Special Adviser on Gender Affairs, and Mr. Alabi Johnson, Special Adviser on Energy.