Ajose Donates Logistics Materials To Lagos APC

…As INEC begins voters’ registration

As part of efforts to support the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the ongoing Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) exercise by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Lagos businessman and philanthropist, Samuel Mawuyon Ajose, has donated logistics materials to the 57 LGA chairmen of the party to ease the exercise.

Speaking at the weekend after a brief meeting with the 57 LGA chairmen, Ajose presented 57 HP desktop printers, 57 Lenovo Laptops, 57 Generators, 57 MTN wifi with subscription for 6 months, 57 Electric standing fans, 57 surge protector extension leads, 57 HP mouse and a banner for public awareness for the registration.

The presentation came along with the donation of N200,000 to each LGA chairman for the mobilisation of those who will do the job for 6 months.

Ajose said that he did this because of the great jobs President Bola Tinubu’s government is recording both at the federal and state levels, which he said will do more when he is reelected in 2027.

He stated that the secret of continuity is to win elections and that to win elections, the APC must record massive votes, saying that this can only be achieved when members of the public have access to vote and that the means of voting is the PVC.

He added that this was why they wanted the people to get thier PVCs, and the reasons they were supporting the party with logistics and manpower.

Speaking further, he stated that people who have PVCs through the support of APC will be willing and happy to vote for the party and that this was why they were not just calling on members of the public to enrol in the exercise, but provide them with the means to ease the process at all costs.

Ajose said that he wanted to recruit more members for the APC, and that “we want the exercise to go to the grassroots, reach the common man and make a positive change in our society,” he said.

The 49-year-old philanthropist and an indigene of Badagry, Lagos State and CEO of Samuel Ajose Foundation, told newsmen that the awareness campaign and support is part of planning ahead the victory of President Tinubu in 2027 and that his victory can only come with massive and bulk votes so that he will continue the great job he started ranging from the Lagos-Calabar expressway, the approved seaport in Badagry, and other big infrastructure and gigantic amenities across the nation.

He now appealed to members of the public across the 57 LGAs to go out en masse to utilise the opportunity by enrolling for their PVCs, which he said will also be useful to them in other areas apart from exercising their franchise.

Commenting on the exercise, the Chairman of the APC in Lagos State, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, who was ably represented by his Deputy, Hon. Moshood Mayegun, applauded Ajose for his love for the party, courage, sportsmanship and dedication to the party and members of the public, saying, “truly, you are a member of our great party and your actions today have shown the undiluted love you have for the party and members of the public and you have written your name in gold in the hearts of the party members.”

Mayegun said that the party is so grateful for the materials and that it will be a smooth exercise in collaboration with what the INEC has provided, and that it is a pathway to victory for the party in the coming polls.

In his acceptance speech, the chairman of the conference, 57 LGA Chairman in Lagos State, Hon. Mayegun Dalley Adeokun and his Deputy, Hon. Rasheed Shobaloju, spoke on behalf of others, thanked Ajose for the donations and promised that the materials will be used judiciously and that they will deliver on the mandate given to them.

The duo said their singular’s action would also strengthen the administrative capacity and competence of the 57 LGA party secretariat.

Records have it that Mr. Ajose, a notable philanthropist, contributed to the victory of the 15 APC chairmanship candidates from Badagry division as he gave them 10 million naira each, he also empowered 250 female traders in Badagry with 200 thousand naira each for growing their businesses, and he also donated another 18 million naira to support the capital base of the 57 LGA corporative society yesterday.

INEC began the continuous voter registration exercise on Friday, August 15.