Ajomale Hails OPAS Africa For Free ICT Training, Laptops For Over 100 Youths

In a significant push for youth empowerment and digital literacy, over 100 young people from Isolo and Ejigbo have graduated from a free, intensive ICT training programme organised by Oliyide Poverty Alleviation Solutions (OPAS Africa), with prominent leaders hailing the initiative as a model for poverty reduction.

The graduation ceremony, held recently in Okota, Lagos, featured Otunba Henry Ajomale, a key figure on the Lagos State Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), as the special guest. Ajomale, a former Lagos State Commissioner for Special Duties and erstwhile APC Chairman in the state, used the occasion to call on other wellmeaning Nigerians to emulate the project.

He said: “This is a good project. No knowledge is wasted,” Ajomale stated. “If they have the knowledge of ICT, it adds to what they can become tomorrow. I appreciate what Barrister Oliyide has done. If they remain focused, this alone can put food on their tables.

If more people can emulate him, it will go a long way in reducing poverty among our people.” The founder of OPAS Africa, Barrister Ayodele Oliyide, an architect and legal practitioner, explained that the two-month programme was the third edition of his NGO’s mission to alleviate poverty and “heal the world.

He emphasised that the training, conducted in partnership with the Justice Forum in Oshodi-Isolo Constituency 2, was designed to give secondary school students and young school leavers a solid foundation in technology. “It’s all about giving back to society. It’s not that I have much, but I just have the will to do it.

ICT is the future of the world, and I believe these students will be inspired to keep moving forward,” he noted. He revealed that beneficiaries, drawn from various sociopolitical groups across the two Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs), were trained in the basics of desktop publishing and cybersecurity. Oliyide, therefore, urged them to build on this foundation and explore advanced fields like Artificial Intelligence (AI).

To support this, he donated laptops to some of the students to further their studies. The initiative received crucial community support as Oliyide specifically appreciated Alhaji Mukaila Ajao, who donated part of his guest house to serve as the training centre. Another dignitary, Mrs. Olufunke Johnson, also lauded the programme as a “remarkable endeavour,” declaring her personal support for it.