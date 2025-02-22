AJOES Grants NDU Engineering Undergraduates Scholarship

Share

The Ann Jonathan Obuebite Engineering Scholars (AJOES) programme, in partnership with the Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN), Bayelsa Chapter has awarded scholarships to the top three female engineering undergraduate students from Niger Delta University, Bayelsa State.

The recipients, who are in their 400 level at the University, were recognized for their academic excellence over the weekend.

The recipients include Egi, Esther Ayebatari, with a CGPA of 4.75, who received ₦120,000, Zidougha Ukiemoyemi, with a CGPA of 4.44, received ₦110,000 and Suoyo Ogiori, with a CGPA of 4.27, received a ₦100,000.

Speaking at the award ceremony in Yenagoa which also marked the inauguration of APWEN’s 4th Chairman, Amalate Ann Jonathan Obuebite, she disclosed that the initiative aims to promote and support the academic pursuits of female engineering students and encourage them to excel in their fields.

“This gathering also included a special inaugural lecture dedicated to honouring Nigeria’s 1st Female Professor of Mechanical Engineering, reflecting the organization’s deep respect for milestones in the field of engineering.

“The occasion is part of APWEN’s steadfast commitment to fostering an environment where women in engineering can thrive.

“By providing a robust platform for networking, knowledge sharing, and mutual support, APWEN aims to enhance the professional landscape for female engineers across Nigeria.

“This celebration of women’s contributions to engineering not only highlights individual achievements but also inspires future generations to pursue careers in STEM fields.”

The event was presided over by the President of APWEN, Engineer Adebisi Osim.

Notable attendees included the Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, His Excellency Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, and the immediate past Deputy Governor, His Excellency Rear Admiral Gborigbiogha John Jonah.

Also in attendance was the Speaker of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, represented by George Braah, who is the esteemed member representing Nembe Constituency 1.

Other prominent figures that graced the event included Engineer Adokiye Tombomieye, former Executive Vice President of Upstream, NNPCL.

Others were the Vice President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) on Professional Development, the 8th and 9th APWEN Presidents, Engineer Patricia Opene-Odili FNSE and Engineer Valerie Agberagba FNSE, MD, Bayelsa State Electricity Company, Engineer Olice Kemenanabo FNSE.

The event was further enriched by the attendance of Apostle King David Zilly Aggrey, General Overseer of the Royal House of Grace International Church, represented by Bishop Peter Leghemo.

Among other distinguished guests was the husband of the newly inaugurated Chairman, Jonathan Robinson Obuebite, PhD, who was former Chief Whip of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly and former Commissioner for Information, Strategy and Orientation and Education.

