Ajimobi’s Eldest Child, Bisola Dies At 42

Tragedy struck in the family of Late governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State on Thursday, with the announcement of death of their fist child, Bisola Ajimobi Kola-Daisi, in the United Kingdom (UK)

The 42-,year old Bisola, who is married to Mr Kolapo Kola-Daisi, reportedly died in the early hours of Thursday. Until her death, she was the Special Adviser to the Minister of Budget and Planning, Atiku Bagudu.

Responding to the sad news, Senator Sharafadeen Alli, who is representing Oyo South Senatorial District in the National Assembly, has expressed deep sorrow over the sudden death of Bisola.

According to a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Akeem Abas, and made available to journalists in Ibadan, Alli described her demise as a tragic and painful loss, not just to her family but to Oyo State and the nation at large.

The senator noted that Bisola, who served as Special Adviser to the Minister of Budget and Planning, Senator Atiku Bagudu until her death, was a brilliant and accomplished professional whose contributions would be sorely missed.

The lawmaker extended his heartfelt condolences to her husband, Idris Kolapo Kola-Daisi, her beloved mother, Chief (Mrs) Florence Ajimobi, and the entire Kola-Daisi and Ajimobi families.

Senator Alli prayed that God grants them the strength and fortitude to bear this irreparable loss, stressing that, “Bisola was a woman of grace, intellect, and dedication, who upheld the values of excellence and service.

“Her sudden departure is deeply heartbreaking. I pray that the Almighty grants her eternal rest and comforts her loved ones in this difficult time,” Alli stated.

Alli urged friends, associates, and the people of Oyo State to stand in solidarity with the grieving families, offering prayers and support as they navigate this moment of sorrow.

