Ajimobi’s Daughter’s Death: Blow To Two Prominent Ibadan Families – Olubadan

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Akinloye Owolabi Olakulehin (Ige Olakulehin I), has expressed deep condolences to the Ajimobi and Kola-Daisi families on the sudden passing of Bisola Kola-Daisi (née Ajimobi).

In a statement signed by the Olubadan’s Chief Press Secretary, Solomon Ayoade, the monarch described Bisola’s death as shocking and a huge loss to two of Ibadanland’s most prominent families.

He acknowledged the deceased as an enterprising and hardworking woman, who founded several businesses and supported numerous charitable causes.

The Olubadan prayed for the repose of her soul and asked Almighty God to grant both families the strength to bear the irreparable loss.

Bisola Kola-Daisi, a mother of three, was married to Kolapo Kola-Daisi.

She passed away in London after a brief illness on Thursday morning at the age of 42.

Until her untimely death, she served as a Special Adviser to the Minister of Budget and Planning, Atiku Bagudu.

