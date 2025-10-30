Ajilore: Eagles Can Still Qualify For World Cup Through Playoffs

Former Super Eagles midfielder, Femi Ajilore, remains optimistic that Nigeria can still qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, despite the team’s slim chances of advancing to the intercontinental playoffs.

The former international said he believes the Super Eagles can secure a playoff ticket if they maintain the same level of commitment and performance displayed in their last two group-stage victories against Zimbabwe and the Benin Republic.

“I am hopeful about the Super Eagles’ qualification for the World Cup, even with the situation we are in,” Ajilore said. “For them to have managed a 4-0 win against the Benin Republic shows they are ready for business.”

Ajilore emphasised that the level of support from the Federal Government, Nigerians, and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) could play a decisive role in helping the team reach the FIFA Intercontinental Playoff scheduled for March 2026 in Mexico.

“With the support the players are getting from Nigerians, the government, and the NFF, they have the full backing need ed to qualify,” he added.

However, Ajilore cautioned that optimism alone will not be enough, stressing the importance of hard work and focus on the pitch. “Football is a practical game. No matter how much we pray or hope, if the players are not willing to give their best, we might lose the ticket,” he said.

“But if they put in their best effort, qualification is possible. We have the quality players to get the job done. If they can replicate their club performances during the playoffs, I’m confident we will succeed.” The former midfielder also pointed out that while Nigeria’s chances are slim, recent results show that the team is capable of defying the odds.