Ajila-Jakande: Reserved Seats For Women In Parliament Will Encourage Their Participation In Politics

Dr Tokunbo Ajila-Jakande is the Founder of TAJ Foundation, a non-governmental organisation that prioritises humanitarian programmes for the vulnerable. The former House of Representatives aspirant, in this interview, speaks on the significance of reserved seats for women in the parliament and other issues, ADEWUMI ADEMIJU reports

Deliberation is still ongoing at the National Assembly on the proposed reserved seats for women in the parliament. While it is admitted that it will amplify the voice of women and encourage women participation in politics, some are worried that Nigeria might have an over-bloated Assembly. What’s your take on the issue?

Regarding the proposed bill for reservation of seats for women; it’s a welcome development .I remember in 2011, when Patience Jonathan was the first lady of Nigeria , she advocated for it. I attended a programme then in Abuja, where she spoke about making sure at least 35 per cent of the seats are given to women.

So, it’s a welcome development which I’m following . We all know that on election day, it is the women who are most in line and the stay till the end of voting. You see the elderly women with their umbrellas come rain or shine, they want to vote.

So, if women can sacrifice their time and energy to vote , why can’t we get an automatic, maybe, 35 per cent seats? We also know that women focus on nation building.

We also focus on building our children. So, the reservation of seats for women in the parliament will encourage more women to come out to contest elections.

How would you react to the opinion that it will lead to over-bloated Assembly?

There is nothing over-bloated about it. Right now, we have 109 senators and 360 members of the House of Representatives and I think women representation in both houses is less than five per cent.

All over the world, there is a percentage meant for women in the Assembly because women have empathy which plays out in some decision making, especially matters that involves women and children. Overall, we need more women in politics.

Let’s look at the issue of gender equality. There are still diverse opinions when it comes to the issue of men and women having equal opportunities. How will you react to this?

In this part of the world, advocacy on gender equality is considered rude and insubordination. Some even think it is a taboo. Some men don’t even want to hear about it.

When you talk about it, you are considered a feminist. I agree some women take it to an extreme but in Africa, women are considered second class citizens. However, I believe that with more women in the national and states Assembly, we can educate people with our actions.

From what they see us doing; we can educate them and change the narrative. It’s not about us dragging rights with men; it’s about fairness. And to the feminists, please, stop taking it to an extreme.

We are not saying that when your husband talks, you should talk back. The Bible says, we should bow our heads to our husbands. After God, it’s our husbands, so taking it to an extreme is the reason why people are saying that this gender equality will not work.

There is this issue of lack of support within. The belief is that women are their own enemies when it comes to politics. How true is this assumption?

The belief that women are their own enemies is an understatement. This is very obtainable when competing for a position.

When two women are aspiring for the same position, instead of saying things that are positive about each other, the dwell on irrelevant issues. Some women are like that; I won’t say all. I love advocating for women.

If I have any male worker – driver, domestic worker – and I heard you treat you wife badly, I am calling the human rights. We should never make a woman feel less of herself. Recently, I had a programme for the elderly and the vulnerable.

The event was attended by the Director General Office of Community Communication in Ekiti State, Mrs. Mary 0sho-Omotosho. She said at the occasion that one thing I am known for is that I draw women closely to myself.

I am always looking out for women and I am sure there are so many women who do the same. Every woman is unique; we just need to understand her.

What is your advice to women, especially as the nation prepares for another general election?

I almost gave up after aspiring twice and was told to hold on. I wanted to quit but I was encouraged by people like Aunty Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

She said i should be focused and that’s what i am doing. So, I will encourage women to focus on their ambitions, be determined, steadfast and love themselves.