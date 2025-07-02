Former Managing Director of Daily Trust Newspaper Isiaq Ajibola has harped on the importance of statistics in national development.

Ajibola emphasized the need to educate the public on how to understand, interpret, and apply statistical information in everyday decision-making.

He noted that making statistics accessible and user-friendly is key to fostering a data-driven culture in Nigeria.

He stated this in Abuja when he paid a courtesy visit on the Founder / CEO of S. J Communication Services Limited and a former Director of Communication and Public Relations of National Bureau of Statistics, Mr. Sunday Joel Ichedi, at his office in Garki, Abuja.

Both personalities – Chief Ajibola and Joel Ichedi proposed partnership which seeks to harness the combined strengths of both organizations to enhance the communication of statistical information, making it clearer, more engaging, and more impactful for diverse audiences.

The visit was aimed at exploring potential areas of collaboration between the two media organizations, particularly in the area of promoting statistical literacy and effective communication of statistical data.

Both parties expressed optimism that this collaboration will contribute meaningfully to improving public understanding of data and promoting evidence-based decision-making across sectors.