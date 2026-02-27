Ajibade, Okobi, 15 Others In Camp As Falcons Get Ready For Lionesses

Captain Rasheedat Ajibade and 16 other players are already ensconced in the Super Falcons’ Hilton Hotel abode in Yaounde ahead of two international friendly matches between Nigeria and Cameroon’s senior women national teams tomorrow and Tuesday next week.

Both matches have been scheduled for the Military Stadium, Yaounde tomorrow 2 and Tuesday, March 3 respectively. The two teams are using the games to achieve excellent form and shape ahead of participating in the 14th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, taking place in Morocco from 17th March to 3rd April 2026.

Cup-holders and 10- time champions Nigeria will contest in Group C of the final tournament alongside Zambia, Egypt and debutants Malawi, with their first match coming up against Malawi on 18th March in Casablanca.

2016 runners-up Cameroon are up against Ghana, Mali and debutants Cape Verde in Group D, with their first match against Mali on 18th March in Fes.

Canada-based retur nee playmaker Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene is also in camp, alongside goalkeepers Comfort Erhabor and Fatima Oloko, defenders Glory Ogbonna, Oluwatosin Demehin, Shukurat Oladipo and Kafayat Shittu, midfielders Christy Ucheibe, Esther Onyenezide, Precious Christopher and Jennifer Echegini, and forwards Gift Monday, Joy Omewa, Favour Nkwocha, Folashade Ijamilusi and Rinsola Babajide.