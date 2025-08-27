Ajibade Joins PSG Feminines On Free Transfer

French giants, Paris Saint-Germain Feminines, have confirmed the signing of Super Falcons captain, Rasheedat Ajibade, on a free transfer, following her departure from Atletico Madrid.

The Nigerian forward has committed to a contract running until June 30, 2027 and will link up with her compatriot Jennifer Echegini, who joined the club in 2024. Ajibade, 25, began her professional career with Robo Queens in the Nigerian Women’s Premier League, where she quickly rose to prominence.

Named among the league’s best young talents in 2014, she delivered an outstanding 2017 season, scoring eight goals and helping her side avoid relegation — a feat that earned her the Player of the Season award. In 2018, Ajibade moved abroad, signing a two-year deal with Norwegian side Avaldsnes IL, where she netted 12 goals in 39 appearances. Her impressive performances attracted Atletico Madrid, who secured her signature in 2020.