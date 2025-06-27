Ajibade From Calls For Support In Falcons’ Chase WAFCON Glory

Captain of the Super Falcons, Rasheedat Ajibade, has urged Nigerians to rally behind the national women’s team as they prepare to compete in the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), which kicks off on July 5 in Morocco.

The 25-year-old forward, who plays for Atletico Madrid in Spain, said the support of fans will be key to their success.

Ajibade recently finished her season in the Spanish F Liga with seven goals and two assists from 22 matches. She is expected to leave Atletico next month but is fully focused on Nigeria’s WAFCON campaign.

Speaking in an interview with Olori Sports, Ajibade admitted the pressure to win is high, but said encouragement from Nigerians will inspire the team to do their best.

“We expect support from the people in as much as they expect us to win,” Ajibade said. “We want them to support us and pray for us as much as they can, so we can win this tournament.

“The support will mean a lot and we’ll do our best to make them proud and fly the nation’s flag high,” she added.