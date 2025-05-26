Ajibade, Echegini, Babajide Early Birds For Cameroon Friendly

Share

Versatile defender, Michelle Alozie, has admitted her excitement at the upcoming Super Falcons’ friendly matches against bitter foes Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon, which will kick-start the final preparations for the 13th Women Africa Cup of Nations taking place in Morocco, July 5-26.

“I am excited for the upcoming training camp and to be back with the Super Falcons; it’s my first time in Ogun State! Everyone is looking forward to the Women AFCON and that is our main focus.

The way we are treated has changed in the past few years, for the better, especially with our continued success over the years.

I am happy to see the steady change as women’s sports across the world continue to achieve and fight for more equality,” said the Houston Dash of USA defensive linchpin.

Alozie, who was part of the last Women AFCON finals also staged in Morocco three years ago, was also impressive as the Super Falcons wowed the global audience in reaching the Round of 16 at the 2023 FIFA World Cup finals, exiting without losing a match in regulation time.

