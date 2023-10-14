Ajebutter 22, BOJ Return With Hit Single ‘Rora’

Nigeria’s finest talents, Ajebutter22 and BOJ, again make their grand return to the scene with their latest single, ‘Rora.’ The anticipated track is just a taste of what’s to come from their forthcoming joint project, ‘Make E no cause Fight 3’, which drops on Tuesday, November 17, 2023.

‘Rora’ is nothing short of a hypnotic masterpiece, showcasing the musical genius of the feature artists. With infectious beats and sultry lyrics, this track encapsulates the very essence of Afrobeats.

Over the years, these two artists have carved their niche in the Alte genre, pushing boundaries and deepening Afrobeats’ global acceptance. ‘Make E no cause Fight 3’ promises to be an exhilarating five-track project that will take listeners on a genre-blending journey.

Expect to be captivated by the fusion of rap, Afrobeats, and the unique Alte vibes that only Ajebutter22 and BOJ can deliver.

As anticipation and excitement continue to mount, music enthusiasts worldwide can gear up for a monumental musical experience reminiscent of the duo’s 2019 collaboration, ‘Make E no cause Fight 3’.