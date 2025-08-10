Ajayi To Compete With World’s Fastest Men In Hungary

Nigeria’s sprint star, Kanyinsola Ajayi is set for a thrilling showdown with Jamaica’s Kishane Thompson, the world’s fastest man this season, in the men’s 100m at the Gyulai István Memorial – Hungarian Athletics Grand Prix on Tuesday, August 12.

Kanyinsola Ajayi, who boasts a season’s best of 9.92 seconds, is set for a thrilling showdown with Jamaica’s Kishane Thompson — the current world leader whose blistering 9.75 seconds stands as the fastest time globally in more than ten years.

The line-up is further strengthened by South Africa’s Akani Simbine, the meet record-holder at 9.84 seconds and world No. 2 this season. Simbine, a three-time Diamond League winner in 2024, is no stranger to Nigerian competition, having narrowly beaten Ajayi at the Paris Olympics.

Adding to the star-studded field is Kenya’s Ferdinand Omanyala, the African record-holder whose blistering 9.77 seconds cements his status as one of the most formidable sprinters in the world.

Renowned for both his power and personality, Omanyala is expected to inject even more intensity into the contest.

Team USA will be spearheaded by Ronnie Baker, a two-time national indoor champion and Tokyo 2020 Olympic finalist, who owns a lifetime best of 9.83 seconds.

Jamaica’s contingent remains equally potent, featuring Ackeem Blake — last year’s Gyulai Memorial silver medallist and World Indoor bronze winner with a best of 9.88 seconds alongside Rohan Watson, a World Championships relay bronze medallist whose 9.91 seconds makes him another credible threat.

Ghana’s AbdulRasheed Saminu, one of the season’s emerging stars, arrives in Budapest after twice lowering his country’s national record to an impressive 9.84 seconds.

Ajayi heads into the meet riding the momentum of three straight international victories and boasting winning records over Baker, Watson, and Saminu.

However, he is yet to line up against Thompson or Omanyala, and his only previous encounter with Blake ended in a narrow defeat.

With every contender in the field having dipped under the 10-second mark, the Gyulai István Memorial is shaping up to be one of the most electrifying sprint showdowns of the year.

For Ajayi, it represents a high-stakes dress rehearsal ahead of next month’s World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.