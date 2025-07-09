Ajayi Takes AEE Basketball Camp To Ekiti

Founder of the Ajayi Elebire Elites Basketball Camp and former international basketball player, Olalekan Ajayi, has announced that the fourth edition of the annual basketball camp will be held in Ekiti State from July 13 to 16, in honour of his late father.

Speaking during a recent tryout event in Lagos where 20 promising players were selected to join others from across the country Ajayi expressed gratitude for the support received from the Ekiti State government. He confirmed that preparations are well underway, including the renovation of a pavilion in the state capital, Ado Ekiti, where the camp will take place.

“It’s a great opportunity to take it back to my state where my dad and my mom are from,” Ajayi told journalists. “The government, the sports director, and everyone associated with sports in the state have been wonderful. We’ll make sure we get basketball to where it’s supposed to be.”

Ajayi highlighted recent improvements in sports infrastructure in Ekiti, noting the installation of a new basketball hoop at the previously underdeveloped venue. “Last time I was there, there was no ring. Now there’s one. The governor heard what’s going on and made it happen. It’s a positive step for the community,” he added.

The 2025 camp promises to be even more impactful, with 10 full scholarships up for grabs, five more than 2024. Coaches, including those visiting from the United States, will evaluate participating athletes and identify those deserving of academic and athletic opportunities abroad.

Ajayi emphasized that the camp is not only about basketball but also about creating a path for young Nigerians to succeed. “We’re going to pick 10 players and give them a full scholarship where they can use basketball as a stepping stone to be great in life,” he said.

The Ajayi Elebire Elites Basketball Camp continues to grow as a platform for talent development, mentorship, and global exposure for young athletes in Nigeria.