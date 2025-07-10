Ajayi Takes AEE Basketball Camp To Ekiti

Founder of Ajayi Elebire Elites Basketball camp, Olalekan Ajayi, has revealed that the fourth edition of the yearly camping, expected to hold between July 13 and 16, will be taking place in his home State, Ekiti State, in honour of his father.

Speaking with journalists during the tryout programme in Lagos where about 20 players were selected to join others from different parts of the country who are expected to register through the links on their social media handles; Ajayielebi – reelitecamp, on IG and Tiktok for the four-day camping, the former international said he was happy with the response from Ekiti State government as they have fixed a pavilion at the state’s capital, Ado Ekiti.

“It’s a great opportunity to take it back to my state, where my dad and my mom are from,” he said. “And they’re doing a great thing over there, the government, the sports director, and others associated with sports in the state have been wonderful.

We’ll make sure we get basketball to where it’s supposed to be. So I just feel like it’s a great opportunity to know things in the city are turning around.

“I’m so delighted and really happy to see what basketball is becoming. Now there’s a new ring. The last time I was there, it was none.

The governor heard what was going on and put a ring there, in the pavilion. So a good thing is happening for the people, and it’s gonna keep happening.