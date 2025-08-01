Ajayi Set To Contest For 100m Title At Nat’l Trials

Nigeria’s men’s 100m champion and Paris 2024 Olympic semifinalist, Konyinsola Ajayi, is set to contest for his title at the 2025 National Athletics Trials, scheduled for August 3–5 at Yabatech, Lagos.

Ajayi claimed the national crown for the first time last year in Benin City, clocking 10.14 seconds to edge out Alaba Akintola (10.16s) and former champion Usheoritse Itsekiri (10.22s).

This year, he faces a competitive field that includes Israel Okon, Fakorede Adekalu, Favour Ashe, Olaolu Olatunde, and several emerging sprinters, all vying for top honours.

The 20-year-old expressed his joy about the competition

“I’m very excited about the competition because this season we got a lot of guys that have gone under 10.15s, and that’s good competition,” he said

“With that, I’m excited to see what we all can do on home soil.”

The 20-year-old sprint sensation broke into Nigeria’s sub-10 club at the 2025 Tom Jones Memorial in Gainesville, Florida, where he stormed to a 9.96s (+1.9 m/s) finish to win the men’s 100m and kick off his outdoor season in commanding style.

Ajayi maintained his impressive form earlier this month, matching his personal best of 9.92 seconds to clinch victory in the men’s 100m at the Meeting International de Sotteville-lès-Rouen in France.