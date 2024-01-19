Ajayi Offers Over 100 Nigerian Youths University Sponsorship

Founder of Love of Christ Generation Church, Rev. Esther Ajayi, has offered fully funded university scholarships to Nigerian youths to foster education and leadership development. Ajayi is facilitating the educational aspirations of over one hundred Nigerian youths through her sponsorship of their university education.

She is offering the scholarship to deserving individuals from underprivileged backgrounds within her church and across different states in Nigeria. The scholarships encompass tuition, accommodation, and living expenses. Expressing her commitment to fostering a new generation of leaders, Ajayi said: “This is my contribution to the development of a new generation of leaders.”

Additionally, she acknowledged and rewarded 20 students for their commendable background and academic achievements. Emphasising her vision, Ajayi underscored the significance of impacting lives and ensuring that the youth are well-prepared for the challenges ahead.