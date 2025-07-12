Ajayi: Nigeria’s Basketball In Comatose

Former D’Tigers’ star, Olalekan Ajayi, has said the sport that gave him fame is gradually dying in Nigeria and there is need to do something about the dwindling fortune of Basketball in the country.

Speaking recently with our correspondent, the founder of Ajayi Elebire Elites Basketball Camp, said the people at the helms of affair in the Nigeria Basketball Federation are not interested in the growth of the game.

“I don’t even think there is a federation again in Nigeria,” he said.

“I can’t remember when last we had a league in this country because all we are having nowadays is just something to select the team that will represent the country in BAL, and that always takes like three to four weeks, so we can’t call that a league at all, it’s just a shame.

“Most of my friends that I was playing with, you don’t even see them playing no more. They become something else, they are now selling things in the market, because there was no league for them to play. Where are the coaches, they are also out there doing nothing as there was no league, we are losing resources each day because of some people’s attitude.

“This is why you need to put people that know about the game, that play the game, that understand what the players need. You know, it’s like, to be honest with you, if we don’t go get American-based player, you don’t have national team. You don’t have a team.

“Go to Angola, go to Tunisia, you go to Algeria, you see them, their main team, 90% of their national team are home-based and you know why? Because their basketball Federations are working. You go to Angola, maybe 2% is coming from outside, 90% of them are playing in their league.

“Leagues should be at least between four to six, seven months. Nigeria don’t have a league. They don’t know inside. Nigeria don’t have a basketball league for the past four years.”