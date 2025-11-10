Ajayi-Kadir: Easy Access To Credit Is Best Oxygen For Sustainable Growth

Mr. Segun Ajayi-Kadir, Director-General of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), in this interview with TAIWO HASSAN, speaks on structural vulnerabilities confronting the manufacturing sector and the economy in general

How can you assess the important role MAN is playing to strengthen Nigeria’s currency in export?

Thank you for your question. But the fact that manufacturing has taken a backseat in terms of government’s nomenclature, we are trying to adjust to those policy reforms, and export appears to be the only way that we can be able to accelerate the recoveries that we need to jumpstart the economy, and the fact that we needed to take advantage of the performance of our currency to be able to export goods outside the shore of Nigeria.

Many people will not know that there is also value in your currency, so your currency can have too much of value, if you are exporting goods, it will work in your favour, and that is why MAN is the place to be. MAN is the solution that Nigeria needs at the moment and our exporters have been doing wonderful jobs to boost the nation’s non- oil sector revenues.

Just some few weeks ago, Dangote established a refinery in Ethiopia, and you needed to come and see how he was received. People lined up the streets with flags hailing him. That Dangote refinery in Ethiopia is an export of capital. It is positive for Ethiopia, and if we encourage our people, we can have many more of those.

It’s just $2.5 billion and we have a $20 billion business sitting here in Nigeria. But, are we treating people who are investing in our economy right? No? How are we encouraging them to invest locally?

Because Nigeria is the country to beat in the continent, and if we produce for export, we’ll be able to take advantage of all the good things that Nigeria has done for Africa. We’ve liberated so many countries. We’ve contributed to the growth of all countries.

The only way that we can benefit from it, is a situation whereby, when we are going to supply tarpaulin to warring communities and so on outside, it should be taken from Zaria Industries. When you are going to export cables, you should take it from Coleman.

Don’t go to other countries of the world and give contractors money. That’s people who don’t operate by the rules, and then, you benefit them. But when you benefit a producer and an exporter, you benefit the country, economy and the currency becomes stronger.

Do you think exploring innovation will bring about improvements towards attaining full potential in the manufacturing sector?

Talking about innovation in the manufacturing sector, we remain a country of talent, with entrepreneurial spirit, anchored on bold vision, courage, resilience to deliver results despite our local manufacturing sector challenges. And these challenges are not seen in many global geographies, and yet, we have to compete with them.

If you look, for example, some Nigerian manufacturing entities which were founded many years ago, as local manufacturers, they have been able to driven their operations by innovation and technology. This entrepreneurial spirit, not just in me, but, also, in many millions of Nigerians.

Because, we take it upon ourselves and say, Yes; We can do it! So, in spite of all the global challenges, we are abled to produced good products in Nigeria for export to the world. Backward integration over the years has made us seen exponential organic growth in our GDP, being propelled by the manufacturing sector.

And then, seeing ourselves exporting products to other countries in Africa, whether in digital solutions, whether it’s oil and gas sector, whether it’s FinTech sector, whether it’s hospitality, furniture, agri business, we readily embraced, adapted and developed innovative ideas to deliver globally competitiveness and export quality manufactured goods.

From a resilient manufacturing base, a lot has been achieved. But in today’s reality, we still import almost every piece of machinery. Most of our raw inputs and even technical support, in many cases, are foreign. This over-dependence keeps us vulnerable. It limits our growth and expansion. It stifles our ability to compete globally.

It’s certainly not a sustainable situation as we depend even on technical partners to deliver on our innovation. It is needless to say that the right foundation needs to be put in place for continuous innovation learning. So, we have creative mindset. We have the entrepreneurial mindset to do it right.

Recently, Nigeria celebrated her 65 years of Independence. What is your view about the country’s economy?

Frankly speaking, a look at the Nigerian economy does not only offer a moment of pageantry celebration, but rather, a sober reflection while assessing the state of our economy, the business environment, and the need for sustained reforms required to unlock our nation’s full potential. When I examine the major macroeconomic indicators, I observed a renewed momentum that is fostering cautious optimism about the economy.

However, there are key indicators that are showing some positive trends worth highlighting. For instance, economic growth is accelerating, with the second quarter GDP growth rate at 4.23 per cent. Productivity in the oil and gas sector is recovering. Headline inflation, while still elevated, has eased to 20.12 per cent as of August.

The naira exchange rate is appreciating and trending below the psychological N1500/USD mark. External reserves have strengthened to above $42 billion. For the first time since 2020, the monetary policy authorities eased rates to 27 per cent after several hikes due to spiralling inflationary pressures. Significant tax reforms are underway.

These developments create a cautiously optimistic business climate, one that offers opportunity, but, demands sustained policy discipline and private-sector agility.

For me, this macroeconomic backdrop presents both opportunities and challenges for the business community. Exporters and manufacturers can take advantage of more substantial reserves and a relatively stable naira to secure inputs and plan foreign-exchange exposures with greater certainty.

In addition, energy-related firms, ranging from logistics providers to service providers, are well-positioned to benefit from the oil industry’s renewed activity. At the same time, inflation remains high enough to squeeze consumer purchasing power and margins, while the transition to new tax rules will temporarily increase compliance costs and require careful cash-flow planning. In MAN, we are urging the government

to ensure a transparent and phased rollout of the new tax framework, providing clear guidance that reduces uncertainty for investors. In addition, fiscal measures targeting critical inputs, in line with prudent monetary policy, can accelerate the disinflation trend without undermining reserves.

Also, the Central Bank should continue to maintain open communication on foreign-exchange policy to sustain market stability. MAN reaffirms its commitment to constructive advocacy, partnerships, and thought leadership in advancing Nigeria’s economic transformation.

We remain confident that, with sustained reforms and collaborative efforts between the public and private sectors, Nigeria can unlock its immense potential and secure a prosperous future for its people.

What is your assessment of the 27 per cent lending rate? How is affecting local manufacturers profitability and bottom-line?

Well, for us in MAN, the fact is that a nation cannot industrialize on the back of prohibitively expensive credit. With the benchmark interest rate held at 27 per cent, it is still too high for the private sector and local manufacturers in the country.

Because, it is resulting to Nigeria has an expensive country to source credit at ease at the banks as local manufacturers grapple with an average lending rate of over 35 per cent. I can unequivocally tell you that this policy rate posture is not only inflationary, but, is suffocating the capacity of the manufacturing sector massively.

Compounded by other limiting factors, our members—small, medium and even large-scale—are finding it increasingly difficult to stay afloat, expand production lines, or even meet basic operational costs. When credit is priced highly, production declines and the nation imports poverty to itself.

In fact, our concerns go beyond the debilitating impact on our numbers business. Because the current interest rate regime constrains finance costs for our members, for instance, surging by over 44 per cent from ₦1.43 trillion in 2023 to ₦2.06 trillion in 2024 and rising.

This represents a sharp increase that has directly depressed productivity and led to underutilization of industrial capacity. It is regrettably that the high cost of credit has not only diminished the flow of investments into the manufacturing sector but has also dulled the return on existing investments, with Small and Medium Industries hit the hardest.

So, a nation that woos foreign portfolio investors at the expense of its real sector may unwittingly be aspiring to build prosperity on the back of volatility. As MAN, we are disturbed by the implicit prioritization of short-term foreign capital inflows over the long-term health of domestic industries.

Let me tell you this, while maintaining a high interest rate may temporarily attract speculative foreign portfolio investors, it is doing so at the expense of Nigeria’s manufacturing base, which is now choked by unsustainable borrowing costs.

What is evident now is the widening profitability of the banking sector, buoyed by elevated interest margins, while manufacturers contend with shrinking margins, rising debts and declining productivity. Ironically, this is an economic paradox that must be urgently addressed by CBN MPC because the current monetary policy trajectory risks turning banks into vaults of idle wealth, while the real economy— where jobs are created and value is added—faces suffocation.

You need to know this, a society that rewards intermediaries over producers invites long-term decline. Because access to affordable credit is the oxygen that sustains industrial growth and no economy has ever grown by starving its manufacturers of oxygen.

However, we at MAN is ever committed to collaborating with the government and all stakeholders to achieve macroeconomic stability. So, we therefore earnestly beseech the CBN to urgently reconsider its monetary stance. Moreover, recent disinflationary trends provide justification for the CBN to cut rates more. Because real interest rates have improved, already giving financial investors higher inflation-adjusted returns.

So, therefore, maintaining a high nominal interest rate under current inflation conditions is neither necessary nor justifiable, and will only prolong the pain for manufacturers and consumers alike.

In light of the above, I am saying, MAN is calling on the CBN to:cut the benchmark interest rate significantly to reflect current realities and ease the credit burden on manufacturers. So the fact still remains that the current monetary policy is not only undermining manufacturers’ confidence but also, jeopardizing national economic resilience.

So we urge the Central Bank to act decisively and in synergy with the fiscal authority to ensure that Nigeria’s manufacturing sector does not sink deeper into stagnation. The time to act is now.

Recently, MAN raised the alarm over the intentions of government to introduce tax stampsystem. Do you think it is going to bring more burden to the manufacturing sector?

Yes, we did lodge our dissatisfaction about such plan being mooted to come into play. Then, wwe strongly urged the Federal Government to exercise caution in introducing a Tax Stamp System in Nigeria.

Because experiences in the international environment shows that tax stamps often hinder local industry, erode gains in tax simplification, and yield a limited revenue impact. We therefore implore the government not to succumb to the proposal to introduce tax stamps, instead government should strengthen existing digital fiscal tools and border controls to achieve compliance without imposing undue burdens on industry.

I must say this, the introduction of a tax stamp system risks clawing back gains, effectively imposing a new “hidden tax” on industries under the guise of compliance. Such a measure is tantamount to “giving with one hand and taking back with the other,” undermining the relief granted under the 2025 Tax Act.

Small and Medium Industries (SMIs), in particular, would bear disproportionate burdens, weakening the federal government’s drive to promote local manufacturing and job creation. It’s also risk of upsurge in illicit trade: Ultimately, the high logistical costs and risks associated with tax stamps primarily benefit the vendor, not the government or the industry at large.

So there is a tendency that the Nigerian market risks an upsurge in illicit trade, which will erode government revenue, harm legitimate businesses, and jeopardize consumer safety. Let me add this again, another burden to the local manufacturers about the planning tax stamp system introduction is that it increased costs that are passed to consumers.

Because producers and importers may raise prices to recover compliance costs. This further straining consumers and potentially driving them toward cheaper, illicit alternatives. I can vividly ascertain that Nigeria tax stamp system introduction can affect the existing digital systems: I definitely know that government has already invested in homegrown digital systems that can deliver full visibility of excise operations.

For instance, the Nigeria Customs Service had launched the B’Odogwu Automated Excise Register System (ERS), digitizing excise tracking and providing real-time visibility.

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has also implemented e-invoicing, which captures production and sales data. These tools already give government the visibility that tax stamps claim to provide without adding redundant layers.

Also, the tax stamp system can pose risk to industry competitiveness. It is pertinent to note that Nigerian manufacturers compete with imported brands within AfCFTA and beyond. Introducing additional costs in the form of tax stamp will increase production costs and render locally made products less competitive in regional markets.

Let me say here that the implementation of a tax stamp system will inevitably raise production costs and discourage local patronage. At a time when households are already grappling with high inflationary pressures, the introduction of tax stamps would push consumers toward cheaper imported alternatives, fuel illicit trade, and risk driving local manufacturers out of the market.

So it can result to government’s lost revenue and higher costs: International studies show that while stamp systems can increase reported excise revenue, the compliance costs (borne by manufacturers) often exceed the marginal revenue gains.

In particular, a 2020 academic study from the University of Cape Coast found that compliance costs significantly affect small taxpayers’ profitability and tax compliance in Ghana. However, tax stamp system introduction can increased circulation of counterfeit goods.

For example, Paper-based tax stamps, in particular, are prone to falsification, making it extremely difficult for consumers and retailers to distinguish between genuine and counterfeit products. In the same vein, our experience in other markets equally shows that digital stamps are counterproductive, cutting productivity by up to 40 per cent, and have not reduced illicit trade.

So, in all cases, rather than strengthening enforcement, tax stamps have not abated the circulation of counterfeit goods, they undermine both government revenue and the profitability of legitimate industry players.Beyond effectiveness concerns, it is a case that the implementation of tax stamps comes with significant economic and operational burdens.

So our members are saying that Added costs could force producers and distributors to cut jobs across the value chain. With this, let me reiterate that MAN is calling on the government to be wary of and reject any persuasion to rollout or implement Excise Tax Stamps, in whatever guise or form it may take, until a comprehensive stakeholder engagement process is undertaken and an inclusive impact assessment study is carried out.

On the controversial four per cent FOB levy, MAN and the hierarchy of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) held a joint meeting in Lagos recently. What is MAN’s position on this levy currently?

I think the meeting was a productive strategic engagement to strengthen collaboration in support of Nigeria’s industrial growth and economic development objectives.

This meeting was convened following the Ministry of Finance’s directive regarding the temporary suspension of the four per cent FOB charge, which provided an opportunity for comprehensive stakeholder consultation as required under the Nigeria Customs Service Act 2023.

Apart from this, the consultative dialogue provided us an opportunity to review and discuss issues around the operating environment for manufacturing in Nigeria. The exchanges were open, frank and cordial. However, both organizations remain committed to Nigeria’s economic transformation through enhanced manufacturing sector performance.

The engagement highlighted the need for clear alignment between customs trade facilitation objectives and manufacturing sector development needs, with extensive discussions revealing multiple areas of mutual interest and support mechanisms available to boost manufacturing operations for the overall benefit of the Nigerian economy.

At the meeting, MAN provided valuable insights into operational challenges faced by the manufacturing sector and identified specific areas where enhanced collaboration could improve industrial competitiveness. The issues include: a. The implementation of the 4% FOB as funding for NCS Operations. b. Multiple checkpoints as threat to trade facilitation. c. Multiple alerts in the clearance system. d. The B’Odogwu platform glitches.

On its part, the Nigeria Customs briefed MAN on the various Trade Facilitation Initiatives undertaken by the Service. This includes the Economic Operator Programme (AEO), Advance Ruling, and Time Release Study. NCS, during the dialogue expressed strong commitment to balancing its revenue generation mandate with innovative trade facilitation measures.

Flowing from the discussions which followed the presentations, the following were concrete outcomes of the interaction. a. Nigeria Customs Service announced that following consultations with the Honourable Minister of Finance and the Coordinating Minister of the Economy, approval has been granted for strategic exemptions from the 4% FOB charges on the following, among others:

Importation of raw materials, spares, and machines by the manufacturers who are beneficiaries of concessions contained in Chapters 98 and 99 of the Customs Tariff, so manufacturers who are currently on chapters 98 and 99 are advised to apply for pre-release of the consignment to avoid payment of demurrage.

In addition, members of MAN who import raw materials, machines, and spares that are not currently on chapters 98 and 99 to be onboarded in order to enjoy the exemptions provided in 5(i) above. Indeed, MAN, NCS, and the Federal Ministry of Finance are going to work together for the inclusion of manufacturers that are currently not on chapters 98 and 99.

In fact, at the meeting, we proposed that an immediate tripartite consultation of the Federal Ministry of Finance, NCS, and MAN would be held immediately to work out the modalities for expedited onboarding of manufacturers on chapters 98 and 99.

In the meantime, the 4% FOB payments already made by manufacturers who are yet to be onboarded to chapters 98 and 99 will be held as credit and be utilized for future customs-related transactions after their onboarding.