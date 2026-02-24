Ajayi: Fractional Aircraft Ownership Ideal For Business Leaders

Founder of The Jet Corporation, an aviation advisory and aircraft transaction firm, Seyi Ajayi, said in the high-stakes corridors of Nigerian commerce, time was not merely money—but the ultimate competitive advantage.

He noted that for the modern CEO in Lagos or the industrialist in Kano, the ability to move swiftly between Abuja, Accra, and Luanda could be the difference between a closed deal and a missed opportunity.

An advocate of fractional aircraft ownership stated that for too long, Nigerian business leaders have been trapped between two extremes: the scheduling whims of commercial airlines or the crushing capital expenditure (CapEx) of full jet ownership.

To him, a middle path is emerging as a critical tool for corporate agility: fractional aircraft ownership. He said: “Historically, in Nigeria, owning a private jet was viewed as the ultimate status symbol—a whole-asset trophy.

However, the economic climate of 2026, characterised by fluctuating foreign exchange and high interest rates, has forced a shift toward utilitarian luxury. “Fractional ownership allows a business leader to purchase a share of a high-performance aircraft (typically starting at 1/16th or 50 hours of flight time per year).

“This model offers the benefits of a private fleet without the administrative nightmare of crew management, hangarage, and maintenance.” Unlike traditional chartering, where aircraft availability is never guaranteed during peak seasons (such as the December “Detty December” rush or election cycles, fractional owners are typically guaranteed an aircraft with as little as six to 10 hours’ notice.

Furthermore, owners can interchange their shares—using a Light Jet for a quick hop to Port Harcourt and upgrading to a Long-Range jet for a non-stop flight to London. A significant pain point for full aircraft owners in Nigeria is the empty leg—flying a plane back to base without passengers.

In a fractional programme, the operator manages a fleet of aircraft, optimising routes and ensuring the owner only pays for the hours they actually occupy the cabin.

Explaining further, Ajayi noted that the upfront cost of a new Midsize jet can exceed $20 million, not including the $1.5 million to $2 million in annual fixed operating costs, stressing that fractional ownership converts that massive CapEx into a manageable investment.

For a Nigerian conglomerate, he stated that this frees up liquidity for reinvestment in core operations, infrastructure, or technology. Ajayi, who is focused on structured asset acquisition and fleet strategy across Nigeria, Africa, and international markets, noted that many Nigerian jet owners use their planes for fewer than 100 hours a year.

In his view, fractional ownership—starting at 50 hours—aligns costs with actual usage, eliminating the “waste” of a parked aircraft. He emphasised that in Nigeria, managing a crew, navigating NCAA regulations, and handling maintenance are massive distractions, noting that under a fractional model, the provider, like the management company, handles the dirty work.

Ajayi’s message is clear: the status symbol is no longer the tail number; it is the agility, stating that as Nigeria integrates further with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), the busi- ness leaders who can reach Kigali, Accra, or Luanda without the constraints of commercial schedules or the burden of total asset management will be the ones who close the deals first.

“Nigeria, by comparison, operates fewer than 200 business jets. But that gap is exactly where the opportunity lies. Our goal is to expand this fleet not for prestige, but to unlock faster business growth, regional mobility, and cross-border expansion across Africa.

The future of African commerce depends on access, speed, and connectivity, and business aviation will play a central role in that transformation”, he added.