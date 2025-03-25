Ajayi Crowther Alumni Launches New Branches In UK, US, Canada

Share

The Ajayi Crowther University Alumni Association has expanded its global network with the launch of new branches in three countries, including the United States of America, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

The association has also launched new branches in Abuja, Lagos, and Ibadan. This is contained in a statement signed by the Alumni’s President, Busoye Ogunlade, in Ibadan yesterday.

He said the alumni inaugurated new executives that would run the affairs of the organisation in the aforementioned countries and states for the next three years.

The new branch Executives are: ACU Alumni United States Coordinator: Temitope Okegbemiro ACU Alumni United Kingdom (UK) Coordinator: Omowumi Yewande Ajayi, ACU Alumni Ibadan Branch Coordinator: Oni Ayodeji Emmanuel, ACU Alumni Lagos State Branch Coordinator: Oluwatobiloba, Babatunde-Ayoola, ACU Alumni Abuja Branch Coordinator: Slim-Wonah Oluwaseun Oluwatomi (nee Adetayo) ACU Alumni Canada Coordinator: Seyi Adepoju.

According to him, it was part of his manifesto, when he contested for the position of the Alumni’s President, that he will expand the Alumni association across the globe, adding that the new branches are an exclusive launch pad for excellence.

