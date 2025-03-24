Ajayi Crowther Alumni Launches New Branches In Abroad

Share

The Ajayi Crowther University (ACU) Alumni Association has expanded its global network with the launch of new branches in the United States (US), Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Additionally, the association has inaugurated new branches in Abuja, Lagos, and Ibadan, further strengthening its presence within Nigeria.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Alumni President, Busoye Ogunlade, in Ibadan on Monday.

He announced that new executives have been appointed to oversee the activities of the alumni association in these Countries and States for the next three years.

According to Ogunlade, the expansion aligns with his campaign manifesto, in which he pledged to establish a global alumni network.

He described the new branches as exclusive launch pads for excellence, aimed at fostering growth and connectivity among Graduates.

He emphasized the Association’s strong collaboration with the University, adding that plans are underway to establish an endowment fund for research and to support lecturers in order to mitigate brain drain.

He credited the management of ACU for their unwavering support, which contributed to the successful launch of the new branches.

The Alumni President urged graduates of ACU to play an active role in advancing reforms and development at their alma mater, especially as the university marks its 20th anniversary this year.

He said that the newly appointed executives are distinguished professionals, including senior public servants and experts in various fields, and encouraged all members to work together and support these officials, enabling them to succeed in their roles.

Ogunlade also charged the new executives to lead by example, demonstrate strong leadership qualities, and foster unity within the alumni body.

Ogunlade also called on all ACU alumni to support their respective State and Country Coordinators, ensuring that the association continues to grow stronger, more efficient, and impactful for both its members and society at large.

