Ajayi Crowther Alumni Donate Sienna Bus To Alma Mater

The Alumni Association of Ajayi Crowther University (ACU), Oyo State, has donated a Sienna bus worth millions of naira to its alma mater to ease the movement and activities of Principal Officers in the institution.

According to Yemisi Peters, the National Secretary of the Alumni in a release made available to Saturday Telegraph, the Association made the donation on Wednesday, during the 16th convocation ceremonies and Alumni Lecture that was held at the Folorunsho Alakija Law Faculty of the University.

According to the President of the Alumni Association, Mr Busoye Ogunlade, members have been supporting the university with various donations, noting that the gesture was part of activities lined up to celebrate the university’s academic achievements and the strides made in nurturing excellence among its students.

Ogunlade who disclosed that the Alumni Executives also awarded some selected staff of the institution for their long-serving, dedication to the University, recalled that, under his leadership, the Alumni had purchased a set of computers for the Transcripts department, to ease the collection of results and transcripts for old students, within and outside the country.

Ogunlade, who also chairs the Oyo State Road Maintenance Agency, (OYSROMA), promised that the association would continue to make contributions to the development of the university, disclosing also that the Alumni website, to be launched in December 2024, will avail old students, both at home and in the Diaspora, the opportunity to bond, towards achieving a greater goal as a body.

While handing over the bus to the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Timothy Adebayo, the Alumni President said that the school authorities alone could not provide all the needs of the institution, urging all old students to endeavour to contribute to the development of their alma mater.

He noted that “to meet the increasing demand for quality education, the University urgently requires the support of its old students, to enhance the infrastructure on its campuses.”

Responding, the Vice-Chancellor expressed gratitude to the Ajayi Crowther University Alumni for their contribution to the university’s development, affirming that the association has been a worthy partner in progress since he assumed office nearly a few years ago.

He equally recalled that the association has made several donations towards the University, saying, “We are grateful to the university’s Alumni for purchasing this bus. It is timely and well appreciated.”

